EA Sports FC 25 Releases Massive Final Season 7 Update
It's the last time EA Sports FC 25 will receive an update for Season 7 before entering Season 8 later this week.
On Monday, EA Sports released the full pitch notes for the season seven finale update, which included upgrades to multiple parts of the game. Gameplay, Football Ultimate Team, and numerous game modes were fixed or updated for the game. Offenses in the gameplay were the primary focus, with one update for goalkeepers.
So, what are the significant changes made to Season 7 before the next season is released? Here's the full game update:
What New Updates Are There to Gameplay?
One of the most significant improvements to the game was the ability to pass the ball to other players. The game increased the accuracy of those passes to players with higher passing attributes. It was noted that this won't affect driven ground passes. This is to make those passes more authetic to how it is on the pitch in real life.
Goalkeepers were updated in the game, with their acceleration reduced slightly in the Rush Out PlayStyle+. Also reduced was the acceleration of goalkeepers with Rush Out PlayStyle. This is to prevent goalkeepers from being too powerful with Rush Out PlayStyle+.
Header accuracy is increasing in the shooting input. The developers noticed that not enough headers were being scored as goals in the game, so they balanced the system to strike a middle ground between being more accurate and not being overpowered.
Football Ultimate Team Season 8 Premium Pass Rewards
Season eight of Football Ultimate Team is coming on Thursday with some changes. The requirements for Playstyle+ Evolution Consumables have been listed for the eighth season. Standard Ladder needs to be a max of 95 overall, and Premium Pass needs a max overall of 96.
PlayStyle+ assignments have been increased to a maximum of five in Ultimate Team. This is designed to provide gamers with a broader variety of items for players on the field.
Here are the 35 levels of rewards players can receive with the Season 8 Premium Pass:
- Level 1 - Shapeshifters Alexis Sanchez (95 Overall) or Pedro (95 Overall) or 83+ x7 Pack
- Level 2 - Ultimate Team Bundle
- Level 3 - 84+ x4 Pack
- Level 4 - Clubs vanity bundle
- Level 5 - Shapeshifters Fikayo Tomori (95 Overall) or Robin Le Normand (95 Overall) or x1 83+ x7 Pack
- Level 6 – 4,000 SP
- Level 7 – x1 81+ x3 Pack
- Level 8 – Block+
- Level 9 – x1 82+ x5 Pack
- Level 10 – Shapeshifters Douglas Luiz (95 Overall) or Shapeshifters Yan Couto (95 Overall) or Shapeshifters Samuel Lino (95 Overall) or x1 83+ x10 Pack
- Level 11 – Ultimate Team Bundle
- Level 12 – x1 83+ x3 Pack
- Level 13 – Position Change: Change any player to LW
- Level 14 – x1 83+ x4 Pack
- Level 15 – Shapeshifters Jack Grealish (95 Overall) or Shapeshifters Alisha Lehmann (95 Overall)
- Level 16 – x1 83+ x5 Pack
- Level 17 – Ultimate Team Bundle
- Level 18 – x1 84+ x4 Pack
- Level 19 – Clubs Vanity Bundle
- Level 20 – 4,000 SP
- Level 21 – Shapeshifters Cosmetic
- Level 22 – x1 84+ x5 Pack
- Level 23 – Ultimate Team Vanity Bundle
- Level 24 – Position Change: Change any player to a ST
- Level 25 – Shapeshifters Mike Maignan (96 Overall) or Gregory Kobel (96 Overall), or Jan Oblak (96 Overall) or x1 84+ x7 Pack
- Level 26 – x1 84+ x5 Pack or x1 82+ x10 Pack
- Level 27 – x1 86+ x3 Pack or x1 83+ x15 Pack
- Level 28 – x1 86+ x4 Pack or x1 84+ x10 Pack
- Level 29 – Quickstep+
- Level 30 – Shapeshifters Sandro Tonali (96 Overall) or Shapeshifters Riccardo Calafiori (96 Overall) or x1 84+ x6 Pack
- Level 31 – Ultimate Team Bundle
- Level 32 – Intercept+
- Level 33 – Finesse Shot+
- Level 34 – x1 89+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack or x1 85+ x12 Pack
- Level 35 – Shapeshifters Icon Kaka (97 Ooverall, 5 PS+) or x1 91+ x3 Pack
What's New for Game Modes?
In the player career mode, gamers can now play as four icons of the sport:
- Birgit Prinz
- George Best
- Johan Cruyff
- Garrincha
Manager Career mode now has 5v5 Youth Tournament matches in co-op. Gamers can play up to four players with the addition of the side select function.
The social media feeds in Career Mode got an update as well as it will match what the results were in a game. It's based on the updated Fixtures and Results UI that helped improved what is being covered.
Another feature that will be updated is the main menu. It will showcase a refreshed look to match the eighth season.
Esports Impact
The good news is that scoring and passing will get easier and cleaner in the game. This final update to season seven will trust the game into its next season on Thursday. Improvement to gameplay and the modes within it should help the overall feel of the game and set up what could be the best season yet.
A new season will also reinvigorate the playerbase and draw back players who may have stepped away from the game. While we still have no word on an official release date for EA FC 26, this latest season could allow streamers and tournament organizers to pull in those gamers looking to claim the new rewards and convince them to check out an esports stream or two.
