What is the Rush Game Mode in EA FC 25?
EA SPORTS will shortly be releasing their second ever Soccer title without the FIFA name. Following the success of EA FC 24, fans are super excited for the release of EA FC 25, and the reveals keep building this hype even more. Today, EA SPORTS announced a brand new game mode for EA FC 25 called Rush. Here’s everything you need to know about the game mode.
What is the Rush Game Mode in EA FC 25?
Rush is a brand new game mode coming in EA FC 25 which will see players compete in 5 vs 5 matches with different rules to a normal match. Rush will be available in Career Mode, Ultimate Team and Clubs.
So, how does Rush actually work? Well, Rush sees each team consist of four outfield players and one goalkeeper. At the start of each game, players will race to the ball and attempt to gain possession first, after this, it’s just like a normal game, except for some special rules.
Related Article: EA FC 24 Patch Fixes XP Exploit
Rush Rules and Regulations.
Firstly, the pitch is much smaller in the Rush game mode, roughly 41.5% of a standard 11v11 pitch according to EA SPORTS. However, the penalty area and halfway circle are proportionately larger than those on a standard pitch, while goal post dimensions remain the same.
Matches will be 7-minutes long and this will be a continuous countdown with no half-times. The offside rule has also been changed, with players only being offside while in the attacking third, and no offsides in the defensive or middle third of the pitch.
Blue cards are also a brand new addition to Rush, with players who commit a serious foul being sidelined for one minute of the game. However, if you concede a goal, this timer will reduce by 15-seconds, allowing you to get back to full strength quicker.
Quick chat will also be coming to EA FC 25 with the Rush game mode, allowing players to send messages such as “Nice”, “Thanks”, and “Unlucky” to their opposing player.
Related Article: Top 10 Wonderkids in EA FC 24
That’s everything you need to know about the brand new Rush game mode in EA SPORTS FC 25.