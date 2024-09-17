EA FC 25 Soundtrack — Full Song List Ft. Charlie xcx, Billie Eilish
The next entry in the long-running soccer simulation series is nearly here. EA FC 25 will release on September 20, and to build hype EA Sports has released the full soundtrack on Spotify. From Charli xcx to Billie Eilish to A$Ap Rocky, some of the biggest names in music will score your next run in Ultimate Team.
The album is available to listen to now on Spotify.
Every Song on the EA FC 25 Soundtrack
- Lloret de Mar - Mata
- Vem - Nono
- Midwest Indigo - Twenty One Pilots
- Cheerleader - Porter Robinson
- Apple Juice - Teddy Swims
- A Tear in Space (Airlock) - Glass Animals
- Incredible (feat. Labrinth) - Sia
- What Do You Believe In? - Rag'n'Bone Man
- Sympathy is a knife - Charli xcx
- Uptight - Home Counties
- Cartwheels - Soft Launch
- Big Time Nothing - St. Vincent
- On Job - WAY2LATE, Keeya Keys, Confz
- CHIHIRO - Billie Eilish
- arcoiris - Young Miko
- Lost in Mumbai - Apashe, Geoffroy
- Prove It To You - Brittany Howard
- What Type of Girl Am I? - Empress Of
- Call - Kasabian
- I P' Me, Tu P' Te - Geolier, Michelangelo
- Nightmares - Alex Spencer
- Big Man - Self Esteem, Moonchild Sanelly
- Did It First - Ice Spice, Central Cee
- Starburster - Fontaines D.C.
- Dola re Dola - MEDUZA, Varun Jain
- Trust - Jordan Rakei
- The End - Justice, Thundercat
- Entre las de 20 - Bizarrap, Natanael Cano
- Lights - Hybrid Minds, Charlotte Plank
- Should've Known (feat. Smino & Cedxric) - Buddy
- Ganeni - Elyanna
- Neverender - Justice, Tame Impala
- Hear It Like This - Acraze, Joey Valance & Brae
- Gardens III - Logic
- Everybody's Different - Joe P
- Cards On The Table - Nia Archives
- Don't Ask - Kaeto
- Daisies - Good Neighbours
- YO LO SONE - SAIKO, Omar Montes
- Trouble - Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes
- Gangsta - Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak
- GODMOTHER (feat. Eden Ben Zaken) - Noga Erez
- Juanita - Angelica Garcia
- Flicker of Light - Lola Young
- Shook Up - Erick the Architect, Joey Bada$$, FARR
- Turn The Page - Overmono, The Streets
- King of Sweden - Future Islands
- Futuro Amor - Kat Dahlia
- JARAHA - Alok, Bro MC's
- Gwara Gwara - Moonchild Sanelly
- Babe Ruth - Dawn Richard
- MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~ - OZworld, Tsubaki, Awich
- Soul - Arka
- Wire - 1300, Easymind, oddeen
- BENIN BOYS - Rema, Shallipopi
- FORMIDABLE - Tiakola
- U Want More - Touch Sensitive, Telenova
- Berghain (feat. Barney Bones)
- Dance No More (with Kaleena Zanders)
- Hey Hey Hey - Anais, Toddla T, Nadia Rose, LEVi
- TAKA - Ahadadream, Priya Rago, Skrillex, contra
- That's How I'm Feeling - Jack White
- Black&Blue - Vince Staples
- En Forma - Hinds
- Gaga - J Balvin, SAIKO
- God Gave Me Feet For Dancing (feat. Yazmin Lacey) - Ezra Collective
- Villains - Gino, P Money
- GOODTIME - Shelailai
- So Cold - Balu Brigada
- Run, Run, Run - McKinley Dixon
- Weak - Vintage Culture, Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu
- All You Children - Jamie xx, The Avalanches
- Silence Of Love - Tiga, Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III
- Tainted - Dpart, Niall T
- NASSY - Delfina Dib, Dr. Ryo
- ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL - Fred again.., Duoteque, Orion Sun
- She's Gone, Dance On - Disclosure
- Ancora, Ancora, Ancora - BLANCO
- On Sight - DijahSB, Oh Hi Ali
- NOBODY // ME - Boston Bun
- Wikidest DJ - Tseba, ELOQ
- Billete - Los Rabanes
- Come Alive - Phantogram
- Allergy - Pa Salieu
- VER KAC - Summer Cem
- places to be - Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA
- Today - Freq Motif, Kaleta
- reason - salute, Karma Kid
- Richer - AntsLive
- Fighter - Nu:Tone, Doktor, Gardna
- samba de rua - Pastel
- Light Runner - GIFT
- Feel Alive - DJ Susan, Shift K3Y
- Escandalo - Vale, Yendry
- Blindside - Monrroe, Sparkz
- Tha Rhythm - Willo
- Moving - Omah Lay
- BABE - JUMADIBA
- Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio) - Future Utopia
- Roses Ether - Maverick Sabre
- Cafune - Sofi Tukker, Channel Tres
- Break My Love - RUFUS DU SOL
- Desi Trill (Remix) - DJ Lyan, Chip, Malkit Singh, YUNG SAMMY
- makes me (wanna move) - Vklava, bullet tooth
- Black Eye - SANITY, Kofi Stone
- PAPI - Andruss, Sam Collins
- Can't Walk Away - 49th & Main, A Little Sound
- My Reason - NERVO, Hook N Sling
- LDN PLNQ - Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi
Over time, EA Sports will add more songs to the tracklist so keep an eye out for updates.
