EA FC 25 Squad Battles Explained: Rewards, Ranks & More
Squad Battles is one of the best ways to earn easy coins, XP, packs and progress through objectives in EA SPORTS FC 25. FC 25 also brings a massive change to Squad Battles, with players now only needing to play 14 matches a week to reach the limit, compared to the 32 from previous years. This not only makes each Squad Battles match more important, but also brings a much needed reduction to total playing time needed.
Here’s everything you need to know about Squad Battles, including the ranks and rewards available.
All Squad Battles Ranks & Rewards
Bronze 3
- 1x Premium Gold Loan Pack
Bronze 2
- 2x 75-83 Rare Gold Player Pack
Bronze 1
- 3x 75-83 Rare Gold Player Pack
- 1x 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack
Silver 3
- 1x Premium Gold Pack
- 1x 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 1x 78-85 Rare Gold Player Pack
Silver 2
- 1x 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 1x Premium Gold Pack
- 1x 75+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
Silver 1
- 1x Premium Gold Pack
- 2x 75+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
Gold 3
- 3,000 Coins
- 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 1x 75+ x5 Rare Players Pack
Gold 2
- 7,000 Coins
- 1x Mega Pack
- 1x 75+ x5 Rare Players Pack
Gold 1
- 9,000 Coins
- 1x Mega Pack
- 2x 75+ x5 Rare Players Pack
- 1x 83+ x2 Rare Players Pack
Elite 3
- 10,000 Coins
- 1x Rare Mega Pack
- 1x 75+ x10 Rare Players Pack
- 1x 85+ Rare Player Pack
Elite 2
- 15,000 Coins
- 1x 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 2x 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
- 1x Rare Mega Pack
Elite 1
- 20,000 Coins
- 1x 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 1x TOTW Player Pack
- 2x 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
- 1x Rare Mega Pack
Rank 1-200
- 20,000 Coins
- 1x 1 of 3 TOTW Player Pick
- 1x 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
- 1x 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- 1x Rare Mega Pack
When are Squad Battles Rewards Released?
Rewards from Squad Battles are released every Sunday at 8am UTC. Players can access their rewards by visiting the Squad Battles hub on the EA FC 25 game, Web App or Companion App.
After rewards have been claimed, the weekly matches reset and you can rank up once again for next week's rewards.