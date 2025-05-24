EA FC 25: Team of the Season LaLiga & Liga F Roster Revealed
EA FC 25 is back with new Team of the Season players for two leagues.
On Thursday, the game featured three LaLiga and Liga F players who would be included in the Team of the Season through their social media accounts. The next day, the full rosters were released for both leagues, with 19 players included in LaLiga and 15 included in Liga F.
Let's take a look at the two Teams of the Season league's top players selected:
Related Articles: EA FC 25 Drops Huge LaLiga, Liga F Update to Team of the Season
LaLiga Team of the Season
The group is talented, with four players with a 97 overall rating. Mbappe leads the pack with a 99 pace, 96 shooting, and 98 dribbling. Raphinha is also near the top with a 99 pace, 96 passing, 95 dribbling, and 92 physical.
Jude Bellingham also landed a 97 overall rating thanks to his 98 dribbling, 95 shooting, 91 passing, and 91 physical. Lamine Yamal is the last of the 97 overall players as he had a 98 pace, 97 passing, 97 dribble, and 95 shooting.
Here is the complete list of players from LaLiga who made the Team of the Season roster:
- Kylian Mbappe (97)
- Raphinha (97)
- Jude Bellingham (97)
- Lamine Yamal (97)
- Pedri (96)
- Vini Jr. (96)
- Inigo Martinez (95)
- Federico Valverde (95)
- Antonio Rudiger (95)
- Robert Lewandowski (95)
- Joan Garcia (94)
- Jules Kounde (94)
- Pau Cubarsi (93)
- Rodrigo De Paul (93)
- Isco (93)
- Daniel Vivian (92)
- Thibaut Courtois (92)
- Alex Baena (91)
- Andrei Ratiu (91)
Related Articles: Every Sports Game Releasing in 2025 (Non EA Sports) - NBA2K, Tony Hawk and more
Liga F Team of the Season
The top player from Liga F is Alexia Putellas, who is a 97 overall. Putellas's top attributes include a 98 dribbling, 97 passing, and 96 shooting.
Ewa Pajor is another highlight from the team as she has a 97 shooting, 96 pace, and 96 dribble. Caroline Graham Hansen also scored high marks with a 96 shooting, 96 dribble, 95 pace, and 94 passing.
Here is Liga F's Team of the Season list of players:
- Alexia Putellas (97)
- Caroline Graham Hansen (96)
- Aitana Bonmati (96)
- Edna Imade (96)
- Ewa Pajor (96)
- Ona Batlle (95)
- Maelle Lakrar (95)
- Linda Caicedo (95)
- Caroline Weir (94)
- Ines Pereira (92)
- Alexia Fernandez (91)
- Honorable Mention: Rinsola Babajide (94)
- Highlight: Boe Risa (93)
- Highlight: Claire Lavogez (92)
- Highlight: Filippa Angeldahl (91)
Esports Impact
EA FC 25 is nearing the end of its run, so getting those Team of the Season players means it'll be close to some of the last ones given. Players can take advantage and use the top players. Mbappe is a massive get as he is highly regarded as one of the best in the world, which will make playing him fun for soccer enthusiasts.
Related Articles: EA Sports FC 25 Names Two Teams of Immortals