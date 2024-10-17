EA FC 25 Improves Game’s AI in Title Update 3
EA has launched Title Update 3 for EA Sports FC 25, seeking to address key issues that players have been complaining about since the game’s release just a few weeks ago.
While the last Update 2 fixed lag in the game’s menus, this latest one encompasses a broader spectrum of gameplay issues, including necessary improvements to its AI, increased or reduced accuracy of certain passes and bugs that saw goalkeepers dive in the opposite direction of the ball or even attempt to punch it.
Here’s all the key changes in EA FC’s Title Update 3.
Gameplay Mechanics
- Reduced accuracy of First Time Lobbed Through Passes including when performed at extreme angles
- Greatly reduced potential accuracy of Trivelas
- Greatly increased width of the defensive line for 5 defender formations
- Reduced potential accuracy of Driven Passes
- Increased the frequency of attacking runs for AI players in the following roles: Shadow Striker, Inside Forward Attack, Inside Forward Roaming, Wide Playmaker Attack, and Wingbacks in scenarios with open space ahead of them
AI Improvements
The game’s AI has made shots more accurate, as well as improving decision making.
- Decision-making when considering diagonal runs into open space, and when considering runs into nearby open space
- Accuracy of shots taken in situations where the player is not being pressured and generally has a clear line of sight on goal, including 1 on 1 situations and open goals
- Center Back decision-making when attempting to provide a safe option for a pass
- Player recognition of offside situations
- The prioritization of passing during build up play instead of dribbling
General Bug Fixes
EA Sports FC had previously said they were investigating several issues with the game. The update sought to address several bugs that could have impacted match outcomes.
- Goalkeepers faced away from the ball unintentionally during some long distance shots and corners or dived the opposite direction of the ball
- Goalkeepers were also attempting to punch or deflect the ball instead of catching it
- In some cases, defenders turned and faced away from the ball instead of trying to intercept a pass
- Right Wing Inside Forward AI players did not always position themselves as intended
- Improved referee decision making when calling for fouls and penalty kicks
- Players could sometimes lost the ball too easily when making physical contact during a Skill Move
- Some passes could have resulted in the ball traveling faster than intended
- Some passes could weren’t as accurate as intended
- Improved animations that can occur when performing short passes.
- The user sometimes lost control of a player receiving a pass
- During Set Pieces, an incorrect off the ball player animation could have occurred
Ultimate Team Fixes
- Attribute upgrades were not showing in the Player Bio when using an upgraded Evolution Item in another Evolution
- A stability issue could have occurred when claiming Season Pass, Objective, and Milestone Rewards
- After creating a Squad in Single Player Ultimate Draft, new tactics could not be created on the team management screen.
- Sometimes, the Objective notification would still be present even if all Objectives were claimed
- A stability issue could have occurred after swapping players and then making tactical changes in Ultimate Draft
- If a player forfeited a Rush match, they were not able to party up with their original group again with a new invite
- In rare situations, a Player Bio can be displayed after returning after Pack Preview
- After completing the onboarding in Ultimate Team, Learn and Upgrade was sending players to the FC Hub
- Stadium Items set to active on the New Items screen were not applied
- A Season Pass screen could have displayed when an Objective reward was claimed
- Sometimes, the match result was displayed when waiting in the match lobby
Career Mode Fixes
- Improved Growth Plan logic for secondary positions in Manager Career
- Addressed instances of social media posts not displaying as intended
- Youth Academy goalkeepers had lower Diving Attributes than intended
- Addressed an instance of conversations interrupting Calendar time advancement
- Youth Academy surnames could have repeated too often
- Sometimes in Manager Career, the Player of the Month award was not present
- In Player Career, created Players were not always displaying correctly
- Addressed instances of incorrect camera angles
Additional updates addressed Clubs and general visual art and UI elements. Check out the full list of patch notes for EA Sports FC’s Title Update 3.