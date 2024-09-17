All ICONs & Hero Cards in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team
EA SPORTS are making ICONs an even bigger part of the game in EA FC 25 with players now able to use them in Career Mode, and in the brand new Rush game mode. And this year there’s an incredible lineup of players coming to the game. Here’s the full list of all ICON and Hero cards coming in EA FC 25.
All New EA FC 25 Hero Cards
- Eden Hazard (86 overall)
- Jamie Carragher (86 overall)
- Jaap Stam (85 overall)
- Yaya Touré (85 overall)
- Tim Howard (85 overall)
- Laura Georges (85 overall)
- Maicon (86 overall)
- Guti (86 overall)
- Fara Williams (86 overall)
- Ze Roberto (86 overall)
- Celia Sasic (88 overall)
- Marek Hamsik (85 overall)
- Mohammed Noor (85 overall)
- Blaise Matuidi (85 overall)
This lineup of Hero cards features some greats of Football history, but also might make some EA FC players feel incredibly old. For example, players like Blaise Matuidi and Marek Hamsik were staples of Ultimate Team squads in 2018, but now find themselves with throwback Hero cards.
On the other hand, Eden Hazard could be one of the best Hero cards of all time. Known as one of the best wingers to ever grace the Premier League, it won’t be surprising at all to see Hazard in many team’s starting 11’s.
All New EA FC 25 ICON Cards
- Gianluigi Buffon (91 overall)
- Gareth Bale (88 overall)
- Nadine Angerer (92 overall)
- Julie Foudy (90 overall)
- Marinette Pichon (88 overall)
- Aya Miyama (90 overall)
- Lotta Schelin (90 overall)
- Thuram (90 overall)
Buffon is widely known as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, and we can expect his 91-rated ICON card to be one of the best in EA FC 25. Additionally, Gareth Bale is set to be an incredible addition to EA SPORTS FC 25, with the Welsh Winger’s blistering pace and incredible finesse shot bringing some major nostalgia to EA FC 25 players.
All of these cards will be essential in the later stages of EA FC 25 Ultimate Team next year. So don’t worry if you can’t get your hands on one right away. However, if you manage to pack one early in the year, you’re in for an incredible individual player, or a massive payday on the market.