How to See Your Win/Loss Record in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team
Your record in EA FC has been a badge of honour for years. However, EA SPORTS appear to have hidden it this year, as it no longer appears by your team name as it used to. However, there’s still a way to find it hidden amongst your club settings.
Your record will be even more impressive this year due to the changes in FUT Champs and Division Rivals. Firstly, FUT Champs qualifiers have now been reduced to just five matches, with 15 in the weekend league. This means players will need to have a much better record, and win a higher percentage of matches to get the best rewards.
As for Division Rivals, weekley matches have been increased from seven to 15, again making it much harder to earn the top rewards. This makes your record even more important, and even better to brag to your friends.
How to Find Win/Loss Record in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team
- Launch EA FC 25 and head to Ultimate Team
- Scroll to the Club Menu
- Select the Stadium menu
Once in the Stadium menu, you’ll be able to see your clubs win, loss and draw record, along with the year your club was established (the first year you played Ultimate Team on your account). Inside of the Stadium menu you can see much more in-depth stats including matches played, goals, assists, yellow cards and more for each of your players.