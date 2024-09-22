Esports illustrated

EA FC 25 UT Champs Explained: Qualification, Rewards & Ranks

Here’s all the info you need about FUT Champs in EA SPORTS FC 25

Charlie Cater

EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have completely overhauled the Ultimate Team Champs experience in FC 25. When Champs was first introduced in FIFA 17, it was reserved for only the best players in the game. Once you proved yourself in the qualifiers, players had to compete in 40 matches in a 48 hour window, and it was a real grind. This was then reduced to 20, and in EA FC 25 players will only have 15 matches to prove their ability.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ultimate Team Champs in EA FC 25, including how to qualify and the rewards available.

How to Qualify for Champs in FC 25

Firstly, players will have to prove themselves in Division Rivals matches to earn Champions Qualification Points. Once you’ve earnt enough, you can enter the Champs Qualifiers.

In the Champs Qualifiers, you’ll need to win three out of the five qualifying matches to earn your spot in the Champs Finals. This is much more difficult than previous years, with players only needing to win four out of ten in EA FC 24.

All FC 25 UT Champs Ranks

  • Rank 1: 15 wins (15 points)
  • Rank 2: 13 wins (13 points)
  • Rank 3: 11 wins (11 points)
  • Rank 4: 10 wins (10 points)
  • Rank 5: 9 wins (9 points)
  • Rank 6: 8 wins (8 points)
  • Rank 7: 7 wins (7 points)
  • Rank 8: 6 wins (6 points)
  • Rank 9: 4 wins (4 points)
  • Rank 10: 2 wins (2 points)
EA FC 25 Stadium Image
EA SPORTS

Ultimate Team Champs Rewards

Until the first weekend of Ultimate Team Champs has finished, we won’t know the full list of rewards. However, EA SPORTS have revealed the Rank 1 rewards for the best players in the game.

  • 200,000 Ultimate Team Coins
  • Tradeable 85+ x10 Players Pack
  • Tradeable 84+ x10 Players Pack
  • Untradable Base Icon Pack
  • Untradable 89+ x2 Players Pack
  • Untradable 82+ x30 Players Pack
  • Three Tradeable TOTW x3 Players Pack
Published
