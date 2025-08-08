What Are Archetypes? EA FC 26 New Progression System Explained
EA Sports FC 26 has promised significant changes to the game, and one of those changes is the way players are progressing.
The new Archetype progression system will help players in the game unlock special abilities, improve their ratings, and develop into a specific type of player. FC 26 said that each of the archetypes was inspired by an ICON of the sport to add uniqueness to each player on the pitch.
There's a lot to understand about how each Archetype works, how to progress the player, and the best way to navigate through it all. Here's a complete guide on Archetypes and how they will work in FC 26:
What Kind of Archetypes Are There in FC 26?
There are a total of 13 archetypes that can be developed among the four different positions to play in the game. Each archetype has two unique playstyles that will separate themselves from the rest of the players.
Forwards Archetypes
- Magician - a combination of control, dribbling, and vision as the player can make opportunities out of nothing to set up either themselves or their teammates with success (Signature Playstyles: Technical & Finesse Shot)
- Finisher - a dominant scorer and most dangerous when one-on-one with the goalkeeper (Signature Playstyles: Low Driven Shot & First Touch)
- Target - a player who uses their physicality when going up against another player whether on the ground or in the air (Signature Playstyles: Power Shot & Precision Header)
Midfielders Archetypes
- Recycler - the point guard of the pitch, as their strength is to pass the ball to the best attackers (Signature Playstyles: Press Proven & Intercept)
- Maestro - this player creates chances for the forwards with precision passes (Signature Playstyles: Tiki Taka & Pinged Pass)
- Creator - they will find a way to make the perfect pass even if the defense is set up properly (Signature Playstyles: Incisive Pass & Inventive Pass)
- Spark - most dangerous on short sprints and striking the ball on a quick, accurate pass (Signature Playstyles: Rapid & Trickster)
Defenders Archetypes
- Progressor - a center back who can start attacks with progressive passes (Signature Playstyles: Long Ball Pass & Anticipate)
- Boss - uses their physicality to win the ball and is not afraid to throw their body on the line to play tough defense (Signature Playstyles: Bruiser & Aerial Fortress)
- Engine - high stamina that will keep the player playing for 90 minutes even if they are tired (Signature Playstyles: Jockey & Relentless)
- Marauder - defensive specialist who can keep pace with the rest of the players on the pitch (Signature Playstyles: Whipped Pass & Quick Step)
Goalkeeper Archetypes
- Shot Stopper - best at beating his offensive attackers when faced with a one-on-one situation and can make the difficult save (Signature Playstyles: Footwork & Far Reach)
- Sweeper Keeper - comfortable with the ball at their feet and plays good defense on the line (Signature Playstyles: Cross Claimer & 1v1 Close Down)
How to Progress With Archetypes in FC 26
In Clubs, all gamers will start with one Archetype for their player and will be able to obtain the rest of the 12 through Clubs Coins, FC Points, or items acquired. Gamers can help progress their player by playing in Clubs matches with Archetype XP. The amount of Archetype XP depends on the player's role rating, gameplay actions, and match type. Skill Games can also be used to earn XP points.
With enough Archetype XP points, the player can level up as they go from Level 1 through 50. Each Archetype progresses separately, so each match will only focus on one at a time.
There are four ways that can help with progressing the player in Clubs:
- Attribute Points (AP) - points used to upgrade the attributes of the player
- Signature Playstyles Upgrades - whichever the Playstyles are for the Archetype, will upgrade to a PlayStyle+
- Unlock Signature Perks - can unlock extra Signature Perks
- Customizable PlayStyles Slots - earn more slots to personalize the Archetype's PlayStyles
Archetype Cards help indicate the player's standing. They will be able to show their journey from Bronze to ICON. The card is unique to each Archetype and can show other players what kind of player you are when the game is on the line.
There are four consumable that can help a player progress outside of playing in matches and Skill Gamers:
- Archetype XP (AXP) Multipliers - boost AXP match rewards for a certain number of matches played
- Direct Apply AXP - instantly grants AXP to active Archetype
- Archetype Unlocks - lets the player obtain any locked Archetype through the Archetype Screen
- Archetype Resets - any points spent can return to the player's wallet to spend elsewhere
Each Archetype has two Signature PlayStyles that are reflective of the play style of that specific Archetype. Signature PlayStyles can't be removed, but they can be swapped out once the player unlocks a PlayStyle+.
There are customizable PlayStyles that let the gamer tailor their player however they want to. The more the player progresses, the more slots that can open up.
For each Archetype, there is a minimum and maximum value for all attributes. Players can upgrade any attribute they want with Attribute Points (AP).
Another thing that can be unlocked is Specializations, which can help gamers gain an extra Signature Perk assigned to the Archetype they have selected for the player. There are three types of Perks players can have:
- Action-Based Perks - a specific action made will give the player a temporary attribute boost
- Mechanic-Based Perks - the player gets a perk from a certain control or technique being used on the pitch
- Team-Focused Perks - this helps the player's teammates that can be completed through a good pass that can boost their FInishing, Balance, and Ball Control
Esports Impact
This progression system is about as in-depth as the FC 26 has ever had to improve the players in the game. It brings a whole new meaning to customization, allowing players to create the best version of themselves that soccer has never seen.
Gamers who can build the perfect player, one who can score at will and play tough defense, will be able to dominate the competition online. EA hopes this is what gamers were wanting with FC 26 when they asked for change to come.
To learn more about archetypes in EA FC 26, check out the official reveal page.