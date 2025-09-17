When Can You Play EA FC 26? Early Access Launch Guide
EA FC 26 is almost here, and it is packed to the brim with new features that are all designed to match the taste of the modern generation of gamers. While the franchise is no longer called FIFA, the latest entry claims to draw inspiration from older games, alongside user feedback, to refine its formula. If you are wondering when you can play EA FC 26, or how to get some extra play time with Early Access, we have shared all the launch details you will need below.
EA FC 26 Editions Breakdown
There will be two different editions you can buy for EA FC 26. Each comes with the same pre-order bonuses.
Standard Edition ($69.99)
- Includes dual-entitlement for PS4/PS5 or Xbox One/Series X|S.
- Preorder bonuses: 3 Career Mode Icons, 1x 92+ rated Ultimate Team Icon, 1x 5-Star Coach and Youth Scout for Manager Career, Manager Live Challenge Content, 1x Archetype Unlock Consumable, and 2x Double AXP for 10 matches.
Ultimate Edition ($99.99)
- Includes dual-entitlement and up to 7 days of early access (from September 19).
- Bonuses: 6,000 FC Points (4,500 for Switch 2) over two months, Season 1 Premium Pass, 3 Career Mode Icons, 1x 93+ rated Ultimate Team Icon, 1x 5-Star Coach and Youth Scout, Manager Live Challenge Content, 1x Archetype Unlock Consumable, 2x Double Archetype XP for 10 matches, and 2x FUT Player Evolution Slots.
If you are a subscriber to EA Play, you can play the first 10 hours of the game for free. If you choose to buy the game afterwards, all your progress will be transferred to the main game. However, if you have the EA Play Pro subscription, you will get the base game along with 7-day early access.
EA FC 26 Early Access Period
Early access begins September 19, 2025, for Ultimate Edition owners and EA Play Pro subscribers:
- West Coast US (PT): September 18 at 5:00 AM
- Mountain US (MT): September 18 at 6:00 AM
- Central US (CT): September 18 at 7:00 AM
- East Coast US (ET): September 18 at 8:00 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): September 18 at 1:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): September 18 at 2:00 PM
- Japan (JST): September 19 at 9:00 PM
- PlayStation & Xbox: September 19 at midnight local time
Early access incentives: Daily Knockout Tournaments, a one-time finale on the last early access day, Team of the Week 1 and 2, Evolutions, World Tour, Squad Foundations, Flashback and Showdown SBCs, Season Points, and 2,000 FC Points for Ultimate Edition owners at login, plus 2,000 more each of the next two months.
EA FC 26 Global Release Time
The Standard Edition launches September 26, 2025:
- West Coast US (PT): September 25 at 5:00 AM
- Mountain US (MT): September 25 at 6:00 AM
- Central US (CT): September 25 at 7:00 AM
- East Coast US (ET): September 25 at 8:00 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): September 25 at 1:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): September 25 at 2:00 PM
- Japan (JST): September 26 at 9:00 PM
- PlayStation & Xbox: September 26 at midnight local time
What Platforms Can You Play EA FC 26 On?
EA Sports FC 26 is available on:
- PlayStation: PS5, PS4 (dual-entitlement with Standard/Ultimate Editions).
- Xbox: Series X|S, One (dual-entitlement).
- PC: Via Steam or Epic Games Store, with improved optimization, DualSense controller support, and customizable graphics with Dynamic Resolution Scaling.
- Nintendo Switch: Standard and Ultimate Editions, optimized for Switch 2.
Specs for PC:
Minimum specs: Intel Core i5-6600k/AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti/AMD RX 570, 100GB storage (≈55GB actual), Windows 10/11 64-bit.
Recommended: Intel Core i7-6700/AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, 12GB RAM (16GB suggested), NVIDIA GTX 1660/AMD RX 5600 XT.
Every Game Mode in EA FC 26
Based on the gameplay deep dive and EA’s official pitches for EA FC 26, the following modes are confirmed for EA FC 26:
Ultimate Team (FUT): Standard mode for the franchise, where you can build your dream team and compete against other players’ custom teams.
Clubs: You will get to make your own or join real-world football clubs and make your own player. The rush mode has a special feature that lets you play as the Goalkeeper. According to the update blog from EA, Long-term fatigue has been removed from this mode, and short-term fatigue affects AI only.
Career Mode (Manager/Player): You will get to make your own player or play as a manager in this mode. It is one of the most realistic parts of the game, featuring off-court drama, physics-based rebounds, and more. While creating your player, you will get access to 13 archetypes that will let you customize accordingly to your playstyle.
Rush: 5v5 mode in Clubs and Career, with Be-a-Goalkeeper, dynamic camera focus, Derek Rae commentary, and refreshed post-match accolades.
Kick-Off: Standard mode, where you play a single match with the teams and match types of your choice.
The EA blog has shared that gameplay will feature Dynamic Dribbling, Reinforcement-Learning Goalkeeper Positioning, new volumetric animations, and refined mechanics in all of the essential actions like passing, throwing, shooting, and more.
Competing in EA FC 26 Esports
The esports scene for EA FC 26 will be huge. With official pro leagues like ePremier League, eMLS Cup, eSerie A, and more waiting for the game’s release to feature it in their upcoming FC Pro Schedules. If you want to qualify for the Pro Games, you will need to reach the following ranks in FC Pro Open Ladder mode based on your region:
- Africa - Top 64
- Asia North - Top 32
- Asia South - Top 32
- Europe West - Top 256
- Europe East - Top 256
- Latin America North - Top 64
- Latin America South - Top 256
- Middle East - Top 256
- North America - Top 64
- Oceania - Top 32
If you meet the criteria, you can register yourself through in-game registrations. After the first round, only the top players will move to the next stage.