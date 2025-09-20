Biggest Sports Game of the Year Launches to Mixed Reviews
EA Sports FC 26 has been one of the most hyped sports games of the year. Being the latest installment in EA’s flagship sports title, the expectations for the game were as high as they could have been. Though the game releases officially on September 26, 2025, many hardcore fans spend over $100, buying the ultimate edition and premium subscription, to get access a few days earlier.
Unfortunately, the early access experience hasn’t been very pleasant for a good chunk of the player base. The game opened with a “mixed” score on Steam, and at the time of writing, only 49% of its total of 422 English reviews are positive. So what went wrong? Below, we have shared some of the main issues people are facing with the game in its early access.
Why Are People Mad About EA Sports FC 26?
Below, we have shared some of the grievances people have with EA Sports FC 26 based on Steam reviews:
1) Technical Instability and Crashes
According to the reports, the game is plagued with crashes, bugs, and technical issues on the PC. One reviewer vented their frustration, saying, “And again, there has been an absolute disaster of a launch for us on PC. Game won't start, it crashes, it requires you to verify your product, took a few hours before the game even launched, and when it did launch, it was FULL of User Interface bugs.”
Another user, a frustrating loop they witnessed, saying, “Bought the ultimate edition and can't play it. Says running, then stops, goes back to play, and just goes in a loop whenever I try.” A third player adds, “load game, play 2 games, crash, load back in, crash 5 more times.” There were numerous more reviews that reported similar issues; if we went through all of them, we would have to stay here all day.
So, in short, at the moment, EA Sports FC 26 is not very technically polished.
2) Career Mode Issues and Lack Of Details
Many players are reporting issues with the career mode. The user from the previous point made an interesting observation, saying, “not being able to see the amount you are offering another club for a player because the numbers blend in with the white cinematic background that they have been recycling for 5 years now.
The reviewer continued “Another ‘small’--small details matter just as much as big ones, if not more, especially when it comes to immersion and realism--visual nuisance is the fact that if your created manager now wears a shirt, during rainy games, he won't put on a jacket, something EA has had in their game for as long as I can remember.”
EA is known for recycling its assets in games, but this time, based on the reviews, it seems it’s a little too much on the nose.
3) Early Access Issues
Multiple users are saying that despite paying for the Ultimate edition and EA’s subscription service, they were unable to get into the game. One player shared, “I bought the ultimate edition and still game asking me to pay for season pass, what is this piece of trash.” Another shares, “After purchase, EA pushed back the early access release by a day. Bought EA Play to get 10 10-hour trial for the early access. After purchasing EA Play, the trial didn't work for the first couple of hours, costing some hours of the trial.”
4) Controller and Input Issues
Controller issues are also a prominent issue in the reviews. One user shares, “Ultimate Edition release stopped my controller from working in-game and lost my win streak on rivals. Actually starting to respect how good EA is at scamming me every year.”
Another calls it “typical unoptimized garbage early release, bad controller issues, game freezes,” while a third throws another jab, saying, “Even the controller refuses to work with this trash, that’s how bad it is.”
However, on the positive side, EA has officially announced that they are currently looking into the controller issue, and soon they will provide an update.
5) Authentic Mode Issues
One of the main attractions of this entry of EA Sports FC is the Authentic Mode. Authentic presets are for the Career mode, which makes the game more realistic both in terms of visuals and mechanics.
However, according to review there have been some issues with the Authentic mode as one reviewer explains, “The authentic gameplay in career mode is so stupid if you want to run with the ball your players will kick the ball so high up that AI immediately intercepts it, it is impossible to run with the ball but guess what if the AI does it the ball is stuck by their feet like they got some magnets on it.”
Another player calls out, “scripted gameplay, **** passing, terrible defending.” Going through some more reviews, we surmised that the main issue users have so far with the Authentic Mode is its janky feel. Making the mechanics realistic, EA missed making them fun.
Other Issues
Other than these issues, reviewers were also pointing out audio issues, grindy progression, and overall lack of innovation, making EA Sports FC 26 far from the game that they had anticipated and paid so much money for. However, on the bright side of things, EA is actively looking into a lot of these issues, and we believe that by the global release, the game will end up in a much better state.
Nevertheless, it’s extremely unfortunate for all the early access users. We hope that EA acknowledges this and makes it up to everyone affected by these issues.
Esports Impact
EA Sports FC 26 has the potential to be a massive player in esports. However, if these issues persist and the game fails to generate an impactful audience for its tournaments, it could significantly affect the game’s future in pro circuits.
We've reached an era where gamers are becoming more and more price conscious right as AAA studios are raising prices for the first time in years. The annual release sports titles appear to be getting the brunt of that criticism as players expect more quality and stability from the next edition of their favorite sports sim. Given that esports circuits always play on the latest version of the game, it's up to EA to make sure EA FC 26 lives up to its potential and keeps the competitive gamers willing to move to the new edition.