EA FC 26 Web App And Mobile Companion Release Date, Ultimate Team Management Tools
The FC 26 Web App, and the mobile companion app for EA FC 26, are almost here as the game sets up to begin its early access. This app will let you build your dream team, make bids on the transfer portal, all while you are on the move and away from your PC or Console. Below, we have shared everything you will need to know about the FC 26 Web App for EA FC 26.
What Is The Release Date Of FC 26 Web App And Companion App?
The FC 26 Web App goes live today, (September 17, 2025), alongside the release of the first Team of the Week (TOTW 1). FC 26 companions app will release on September 18, 2025. The release time for both software is around 6pm BST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT. However, some areas may see a delayed release due to server maintenance timings.
This release will give players a day or two before the full game unlocks on September 19 (early access). In these two days, you can browse around and plan your team, make optimized strategies based on currently available meta speculations, and more.
EA FC 26 Web App Access Requirements
To use the Web App, you will need an active EA FC account with a club created before August 1, 2025, and a clean record, free of bans or rule violations. New players or those who deleted their FC 25 Ultimate Team club will have to wait a few more days to get access to the app. The FC 26 Companion App will be available as an update to the FC 25 Companion App on the App Store or Google Play.
How To Get Access To The Transfer Market In FC 25 Web App?
Transfer Market is available from day one for eligible accounts, letting players start trading to build credits for competitive squads. However, when you get access to the Transfer Market, or how much access you get, depends on your account history.
Factors include the number of Ultimate Team accounts on your device and active days. Active days are defined as playing three full matches and logging into the app within a UTC calendar day.
For a single, good-standing account, two active days typically will be enough to get access; however, a device with multiple accounts may require four or more active days. Once you are eligible to get access, EA will send an in-app message to notify you. However, keep in mind that bans for rule breaches will block access, restricting your trading until they are resolved.
If you have a ban on your account, you won’t be able to get access to the Transfer Market. So if you are carrying a ban, try to resolve it by getting in touch with the EA customer care.
Once you get access to the Transfer Market, you try to get the icon cards. So far, 15 players have been leaked who will be getting an Icon card. These leaked players are:
- Ronaldo
- Ibrahimović
- Iniesta
- Kahn
- Henry
- Chiellini
- Kroos
- Morgan
- Totti
- Marcelo
- Gerrard
- Lampard
- Scholes
- Jones
- Bum Kun Chan
- Seger
- Sissi
What Are The Key Features Of The EA FC 26 Web App
The FC 26 Web and Companion Apps are the best Team Building Hubs for the EA FC 26. Some of its main features include Squad management, which lets you set tactics and adjust lineups just by dragging and dropping athletes. The Transfer Market lets you buy, sell, and bid for player cards. With the app, you can constantly keep yourself updated about your bids and card status in the Transfer Market.
Another feature in the app is Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), which is a good time killer. SBCs let you build teams for overcoming certain challenges, helping you improve your team-building skills in your free time.
The app also lets you open player card packs on the go. You can also buy FC points for the game and manage teams through the app. In easy words, the FC 26 companion app will make the Ultimate Teams mode much easier to manage. You no longer have to stay awake, sitting beside your pc to snipe a card. You can do it now while lying on your bed.
Esports Impact
EA FC 26 will obviously have a massive competitive presence, and with the companion app, it will make things much easier for players to manage their teams. If you are also planning to get the most out of the competitive scene of the upcoming EA FC 26, the FC 26 companion app will be a must for you.
The companion app will also play a critical role in stirring the game’s economy, as the majority of players will be making their snipes and bids for cards in the Transfer Portal through the app.