The Best Women in EA FC 26: Top Player Ratings Revealed

EA Sports FC26 revealed the top 10 women's players in the game on Monday.

EA Sports FC 26 Reveal Trailer
EA Sports FC 26 Reveal Trailer / Image via EA Sports

The player ratings are out for EA Sports FC 26 and it's got everyone's attention.

With the release date so close now for FC 26, many gamers were curious to see who were the top rated players. On Monday, EA Sports shared the top players on the men's and women's side.

While there were some surprises on the men's side, the women's side was still unpredictable, with some of the top players who won't completely surprise fans. Here are the top players for the women's side in FC 26:

Top 10 Women Soccer Players in EA Sports FC 26

1. Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas
Alexia Putellas / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
  • Overall - 91
  • PAC - 82
  • SHO - 89
  • PAS - 90
  • DRI - 91
  • DEF - 72
  • PHY - 80

2. Aitana Bonmati

Aitana Bonmati
Aitana Bonmati / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
  • Overall - 91
  • PAC - 85
  • SHO - 87
  • PAS - 86
  • DRI - 91
  • DEF - 77
  • PHY - 75

3. Caroline Graham Hansen

Caroline Graham Hansen
Caroline Graham Hansen / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
  • Overall - 91
  • PAC - 89
  • SHO - 87
  • PAS - 88
  • DRI - 90
  • DEF - 47
  • PHY - 76

4. Alessia Russo

Alessia Russo
Alessia Russo / Sipa USA-Imagn Images
  • Overall - 89
  • PAC - 82
  • SHO - 88
  • PAS - 70
  • DRI - 87
  • DEF - 39
  • PHY - 73

5. Mariona Caldentey

Mariona Caldentey
Mariona Caldentey (8 Spain) / Sipa USA-Imagn Images
  • Overall - 89
  • PAC - 78
  • SHO - 84
  • PAS - 86
  • DRI - 90
  • DEF - 76
  • PHY - 79

6. Patri Guijarro

Patri Guijarro
Patri Guijarro / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
  • Overall - 89
  • PAC - 78
  • SHO - 82
  • PAS - 83
  • DRI - 87
  • DEF - 86
  • PHY - 83

7. Khadija Shaw

Khadija Shaw
Khadija Shaw / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
  • Overall - 89
  • PAC - 71
  • SHO - 89
  • PAS - 71
  • DRI - 81
  • DEF - 32
  • PHY - 85

8. Mapi Leon

Mapi Leon
Mapi Leon / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
  • Overall - 89
  • PAC - 75
  • SHO - 68
  • PAS - 79
  • DRI - 76
  • DEF - 90
  • PHY - 82

9. Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Marie-Antoinette Katoto
Marie-Antoinette Katoto / Image via Alberto SÃ¡enz Molina/The Equalizer
  • Overall - 88
  • PAC - 75
  • SHO - 87
  • PAS - 77
  • DRI - 84
  • DEF - 39
  • PHY - 74

10. Kadidiatou Diani

Kadidiatou Diani (11)
Kadidiatou Diani (11) / Michael Chow-Imagn Images
  • Overall - 88
  • PAC - 92
  • SHO - 85
  • PAS - 81
  • DRI - 88
  • DEF - 56
  • PHY - 79

With all the talent on the women's side of soccer, it's Putellas and Bonmati who are the top players in the game with 91 overalls. The main difference between them and the rest of the players in the top 10 is how balanced out of players they are, with none of the main attributes being under a 70 overall.

Only one other player had a 90 rating, which was right wing Hansen. The rest of the players on the list were either an 89 or an 88 overall. Only four players in the top 10 had all the main attributes with a 70 rating or higher.

Esports Impact

EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports FC 26 Career Mode / Image via EA Sports

If people thought the competition for the top men's player was tight, the women have demonstrated their top-level talent. Now that the player ratings are out, it will only make the online portion of the game tougher.

Internationally, Spain will be tough to play with five players making the top 10. That might be something to keep in mind if gamers are picking national teams in FC 26 to play online.

