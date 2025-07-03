Full Content Creator Schedule for EA Sports College Football 26 Revealed
If gamers can't wait until the launch date to see everything in EA Sports College Football 26, they can turn to their favorite content creators for coverage.
EA Sports has granted a select group of content creators from YouTube and Twitch early access to the game to test the various modes. On Thursday, they had MMG play Road to Glory, Eric Rayweather showcase the gameplay, and Bordeaux reveal everything new in Dynasty Mode.
More exclusive content will be released before the three-day early launch of the game on July 7 and the worldwide release date of July 10. Check out who else will be showcasing everything new and great about College Football 26.
Full Content Schedule
There will be nine other content creators who will have the opportunity to play the game. All can be found on YouTube, but more will be showcased, including presentation and H2H online.
Here's the schedule on when content will be released for gamers to watch:
12:00 pm EST
- GoodGameBro - All Modes
- RBT - Dynasty
- OJB - Road to Glory
4:00 pm EST
- Popular Stranger - Dynasty
- TapXMikey - Presentation
- Kinny - Road to Glory
8:00 pm EST
- LaurenWKR - Presentation
- Kmac - H2H vs. TapXMikey
- Hollywood Bud - Road to Glory
If fans are looking to find all the videos under one spot, if they miss one, College Football 26 has them covered. They have created a YouTube playlist where gamers can click on any of the videos that are being showcased.
Esports Impact
Gamers will be thrilled to see the first looks at all these modes. Creators like MMG have already shown the challenges of Road to Glory, that every mistake can cost your high school player a five-star rating. Rayweather shared an in-depth look at how gamers can do less of going to the game menu and more strategy in the game. Even Bordeaux showcased the robust recruiting in Dynasty that will make it a much deeper experience than last year's game.
The two videos that will particularly interest fans are the presentation and the H2H. Gamers would like to experience how gameday will be different in CFB 26 than in CFB 25. The H2H is the first online mode being showcased, so fans would like to see the changes made to it.
With the game less than a week away from release, it will only generate more excitement for players to jump into the game and play against one another. What remains to be seen is what kind of tournaments or other online aspects will be introduced throughout the year from an Esports perspective.
