EA Sports College Football 26 Cover Athletes Revealed, Official Trailer Incoming
Sports video game fans are one step closer to getting all the information about EA Sports College Football 26 with a massive announcement regarding the game.
On Tuesday, EA released the new cover athletes for the game, along with the cover image. The studio also announced that the reveal trailer will be released this week.
Last month, it was announced that the new game would come out on July 10. Those who pre-order the game will have access to it three days earlier. It will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Here are the latest details to EA Sports College Football 26 that came out on Tuesday:
Who Is on the Cover of EA Sports College Football 26?
EA Sports College Football 26 will have Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith on the cover. Williams exploded onto the scene for the Crimson Tide with 48 receptions for 865 yards and four touchdowns. Smith also dominated as a freshman for the national champion Buckeyes, as he caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.
This is a different direction from what EA Sports did last year, as they had three cover athletes on the front. Those guys included Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.
It's a departure from having a defensive player on the cover, which has been the trend for cover athletes in the EA College Football series. Before Hunter, Brian Orakpo was the last defensive player to appear on the cover, as he was featured on the PlayStation 2 edition of NCAA Football 10.
When Will the Reveal Trailer Be Released?
Another key piece of information released on Tuesday was the reveal trailer and its release date. That will come out on Thursday, which should give fans more details on what will be included in the game.
As part of the game's announcement alongside Madden 26 last month, the trailer didn't show much gameplay or graphics of the game. The trailer suggested that players might have the opportunity to start their career modes in high school, progress through college, and play in the NFL.
Esports Impact
The timeline for when details of the game are released is key. Players are eagerly awaiting the announcement of new features in EA Sports College Football 26, as the primary issue with last year's game was the limited number of game modes available to play. The hope is that the Road to Glory game mode will have more depth and offer more online play options against others, which in turn will lead to more online tournaments for gamers to participate in.
