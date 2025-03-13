Early Look at EA Sports College Football 26 Cover Deluxe Edition
With the Summer slowly approaching for the new EA Sports College Football 26 release, fans got a first glimpse into what the cover could look like.
On Wednesday night, On3 reporter Haye Fawcett shared on X an early look at the new game's cover. Players, coaches and mascots were invited to a photo shoot for the new game at the Rose Bowl.
Here is everyone that was involved with the photo shoot:
Players Reportedly at Photo Shoot
- Florida quarterback DJ Lagway
- Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams
- Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith
- Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood
- LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier
- Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love
- Ohio State safety Caleb Downs
- Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt
- South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart
Coaches Reportedly at Photo Shoot
- Kirby Smart, Georgia
- James Franklin, Penn State
- Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
- Ryan Day, Ohio State
- Dan Lanning, Oregon
- Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State
There is also reportedly a legends cover that could be released. Former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson and former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow were reportedly on hand for that photo shoot.
Related Article: Top 5 Trade Prospects in MLB The Show 25 Franchise Mode
Brief History of Rebooted EA Sports College Football Game
Last year’s release of EA Sports College Football was the first college football video game since NCAA Football 14 was released in 2013. EA Sports College Football 25 included Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.
The game received praise in its return, with gameplay being singled out. It would go on to be the U.S.’s best-selling sports game of all time.
No release date has been announced for EA Sports College Football 26, but EA Sports didn’t showcase the cover of last year’s game until May. More details should be coming soon, but EA Sports College Football fans can hang on this news for now.
Related Articles: How to Compete in MLB The Show 25 PlayStation Tournaments
Esports Impact
EA Sports College Football 25 revived a beloved franchise and brought back a completely different way to compete in sports simulation esports. After the unprecedented success of its first outing, fans and competitors alike will be hungry for the updated version. While we still have many months to wait for EA Sports College Football 26, this news means we are moving toward that release date and could reignite excitement for the current game enough to push players back into online tournaments.