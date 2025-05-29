How to Pre-Order Ea Sports College Football 26 - New Game Modes, Trailer Reveals
Football video game fans have been waiting for this moment for months as the new EA Sports College Football 26 has new details.
On Thursday, the reveal trailers were released on YouTube at 10:00 a.m. EST, showing one minute and 48 seconds of what the game will look like. The trailer featured footage of high school football, some college football environments, and the blistering sound of "Enter the Sandman" by Metallica playing throughout.
The EA Sports College Football 26 website has been updated to include new information about what will be included in key game modes, such as Road to Glory and Dynasty mode. Here is everything gamers need to know about the upcoming release:
Gameplay Updates
Gameplay is set to see improvements in both offensive and defensive mechanics, featuring new stunts and twists. Over 2,700 new plays were added, featuring more than 10,000 players in the game.
AI has been improved in the game, which will include dynamic play-calling adjustments. It will also have enhanced blocking and coverage. There are new features that include "Dynamic Substitutions," and custom zones are available, giving players more control over what's happening on the field.
Gamers will be able to play against any of the 136 FBS schools available for selection. Each school will have a unique experience on gameday. One of the most significant additions is Virginia Tech's pregame tradition of playing "Enter the Sandman" by Metallica, which was showcased in the trailer. Some of the real-life traditions within the game include saddling up in Stillwater, bringing home the Golden Egg, or crowning the King of Turnovers with Coastal Carolina's sword.
Updated Game Modes
Road to Glory is getting a massive facelift that will make gamers even more excited to be part of the franchise's most beloved mode. Players will have the ability to start their journey at the high school level. Throughout the gamers' time in high school, the player they created will rise in the class rankings and begin to get scholarship offers. Gamers can either commit early or change their minds and pick another school.
While in college, players will have to earn the coach's trust, build chemistry with his teammates, and potentially hit the portal. This is all for the chance to win the Heisman Trophy and set up the player to be drafted in Madden 26.
Dynasty mode also features some more in-depth aspects of the game that will make gamers more strategic in their recruiting. There are new location-based visits that can give the school players a competitive advantage by being closer to their homes. There are also new Dynamic Deal Breakers and Traits that will help gamers retain their favorite playmakers and set the school up for success.
Coaches Addition
One of the most significant new additions to the game is the ability to control and see real-life coaches on the field. Last year's edition did not have any of the coaches people see in real life in the game.
Over 300 coaches have been added to the game, including Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. Each coach will have a specific play-calling style that matches what they do in real life. The promises to make it the most authentic college football experience ever.
What is Included in the Pre-Order?
EA Sports College Football 26 will be released on July 10 with gamers having the ability to pre-order and get the game three days early. The game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here are the three different pre-order editions gamers can purchase:
MVP Bundle ($149.99)
- Bundle Exclusive CUT Elite Player Item
- Base Game
- 3 Days Early Access (7/7-7/9)
- 4600 College Football Points
- Early Access Solo Challenges (7/7-7/9)
- Top Prospect Pack (Expires 6/19) (Choice of 1 Player Item)
- All Hands Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 out of 2 Player Items)
- Dyansty Coach Points
- Road to Glory Skill Points
Deluxe Edition ($99.99)
- Base Game
- 3 Days Early Access (7/7-7/9)
- 4600 College Football Points
- Early Access Solo Challenges (7/7-7/9)
- Top Prospect Pack (Expires 6/19) (Choice of 1 Player Item)
- All Hands Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 out of 2 Player Items)
- Dyansty Coach Points
- Road to Glory Skill Points
Standard Edition ($69.99)
- Base Game
- All Hands Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 out of 2 Player Items)
- Dyansty Coach Points
- Road to Glory Skill Points
Esports Impact
The most significant additions to the game have been made to the staple game modes of Road to Glory and Dynasty mode, which will undoubtedly excite gamers. Updating gameplay mechanics on offense and defense will make the play of the field smoother than it was last year, despite that being praised. Online play will only get better, and tournaments are expected to be released soon, putting this game ahead of where it was last year.
All this together means a greater level of skill expression for tournamnet-level players. The pre-order bonuses also will give aspiring competitors a leg up in building their teams, so choosing the best bang for your buck will be a crucial decision.
