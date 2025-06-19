EA Sports College Football 26 Quarterback Rating Predictions - Best QBs of the year
Football fans are just one month away from playing the new EA Sports College Football 26 game, which will build on the success of last year's revival game.
Last month, new game modes were announced for the game, which will be released on July 10 for a wide release, but three days earlier for pre-orders. The additions of real college coaches, updates to Road to Glory, and Dynasty Mode.
One of the last pieces of information released before the game's release is how the top players are rated. Who will be the top 10 quarterbacks in the game?
Top 10 Predicted Quarterbacks in College Football 26
1. Cade Klubnik (Last Year: 90)
Klubnik had a solid 2024 season with the Tigers, as he made significant jumps in creating long pass plays, increasing from 19 touchdowns in 2023 to 36 in 2024. He made significant strides and appears to be in the hunt for the Heisman Trophy. It won't be a surprise to see him close in near the 99 overall rating in this year's game.
Projected Rating: 96
2. Carson Beck (Last Year: 90)
If it hadn't been for a late-season shoulder injury, Carson Beck might have led the Bulldogs to a national title. Beck did drop in his stats, including completion percentage (64.7%) and interceptions (from six to 12). Now entering his final year in college after transferring to Miami, Beck should still see a spike in his rating and will be among the best in the game.
Projected Rating: 95
3. Arch Manning (Last Year: 89)
The hype is high on Arch Manning as he officially becomes the starting quarterback at Texas. After backing up Quinn Ewers for the last two years, Manning takes over the job as he threw for nine touchdowns and two interceptions in 10 games. Manning was almost not in last year's game, and now he should be one of the best and most played players in College Football 26.
Projected Rating: 95
4. LaNorris Sellers (Last Year: 82)
One of the funniest players to play with in College Football 25 was Sellers, as he's one of the most electric players in the country. Sellers threw for 18 touchdowns and rushed for another seven. After an 82 rating last year, Sellers is a projected first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft and should see a massive jump in his rating.
Projected Rating: 93
5. DJ Lagway (Last Year: 82)
The stats may not support his jump in the rating, but DJ Lagway showed glimpses of electricity with the football. Lagway threw 12 touchdowns in his freshman year with a Florida team that struggled throughout the year. In year two, his overall rating of 82 should skyrocket as he has become one of the media's favorite sleeper picks for 2025.
Projected Rating: 92
6. Drew Allar (Last Year: 91)
Nothing against Allar, but he didn't do anything different from what he has done with Penn State over the last three years at the school. He threw 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year, as he threw four times the picks from 2023. It wasn't a perfect year, but the Nittany Lions did make a deep playoff run and Allar is a big reason for that.
Projected Rating: 91
7. Sam Leavitt (Last Year: 83)
Everyone was sleeping on Arizona State, and Sam Leavitt transformed the Sun Devils into playoff contenders. In his first year at Arizona State, Leavitt threw 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He now enters his third year in college, and there's more pressure on him to carry the offense, which only means the game will help spike his rating high.
Projected Rating: 91
8. Kevin Jennings (Last Year: 88)
Jennings and the SMU Mustangs were one of the great stories of college football last year after making the postseason as the second team from the ACC. In 14 games, Jennings threw for 3,245 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns. His playoff is one to forget against Penn State, but Jennings should get a rise in his rating entering the '26 game.
Projected Rating: 90
9. John Mateer (Last Year: 87)
Mateer is taking his talents to Oklahoma after a solid 2024 campaign with Washington State. He threw for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Mateer will move up in rating because of what he did with the Cougars, but it also helps highlight his potential for success with a bigger school.
Projected Rating: 90
10. Garrett Nussmeier (Last Year: 89)
Nussmeier was slinging it for LSU, which made Tigers fans remember the Joe Burrow days. He finished with 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 2024. College Football 26 was already high on Nussmeier, and that will continue to show in his overall rating.
Projected Rating: 90
Esports Impact
Those players who pre-order the game will be able to jump ahead of the competition and determine who the top quarterbacks will be. In today's age, finding a quarterback who possesses mobility and can throw like the elite will only further open up the offense. Understanding the strengths of a team is essential, but finding schools with a top quarterback can significantly enhance the game experience on the field.
