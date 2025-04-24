EA Sports College Football 26 Release Date Announced, But Fans Worries Over Platform Reveal
EA Sports has shared more information about the follow-up to the College Football series.
On Thursday, EA Sports released a combined trailer for Madden 26 and College Football 26 that shows players' journeys from high school to the NFL. Pre-ordering the games is also available, and special bundle deals are available for both games. EA Sports did not share many details, but gamers now know more about the release date and what is included in the bundle.
Here’s a first look at when CFB 26 will be released, the available platforms at launch and what is included in bundle deals.
Release Date
The new College Football 26 game will be available on July 10, 2025. If the game is pre-ordered, gamers will have access to it three days earlier, on July 7.
What Consoles EA Sports College Football 26 Will the Game Be On?
EA Sports College Football 26 will be on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. There was no mention of older generation games with PlayStation 4 or Xbox One being made available. Based on current reports and the lack of information in the announcement, it appears the game will not be available at launch on PC or Nintendo Switch 2.
Pre-Order Details
The game is available for pre-order as a part of the Madden 26 bundle. Here is everything gamers can get with the game:
EA Sports College Football 26 & Madden 26 Bundle ($149.99, $134.99 with EA Play)
- Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition
- 3 Day Early Access
- 4600 Madden points
- Cover Athlete Elite Item
- College Football 26 Deluxe Edition
- 4600 CUT Points
- And More
The Return of EA Sports College Football
EA Sports brought back the college football series last year to much acclaim for its Team Builder mode and the fluid feel of the gameplay. The game's return sparked enough excitement in gamers to make it the best-selling video game in the United States last year, beating out popular series like Call of Duty and Madden.
Esports Impact
This is the first step in knowing what to expect of the game with the release date. There is much more information regarding new features and game modes in the game, but this will give content creators and gamers a better idea of how to prepare for the release. Thanks to its growing popularity, expect more tournaments to take place with the game.
Last year, EA Sports College Football roared back onto the scene with record-setting numbers for the franchise. With the Madden Championship Series well established and College Football back to its former glory, its only a matter of time before the game becomes a major esport in its own right.