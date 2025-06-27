EA Sports College Football 26 Releases Top Team Ratings in Game
With under two weeks left until EA Sports College Football 26's release, fans just received a massive load of information they have been waiting for since the game come out last year.
As part of the deep dive article on Ultimate Team, the game also shared the first batch of ratings. This included the top 25 overall teams, top 25 offenses, and top 25 defenses.
There are some notable changes to how the game is handling the teams' overalls. Here's a look at each team's overall rating and how it compares to the College Football 25.
Top 25 Overall Teams in EA Sports College Football 26
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 89
- Texas Longhorns | 88
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 88
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 88
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 88
- Georgia Bulldogs | 88
- Clemson Tigers | 88
- Texas A&M Aggies | 88
- Oregon Ducks | 86
- LSU Tigers | 86
- Miami Hurricanes | 86
- Florida Gators | 86
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 86
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 85
- Michigan Wolverines | 85
- Ole Miss Rebels | 85
- Oklahoma Sooners | 85
- Indiana Hoosiers | 85
- SMU Mustangs | 84
- Tennessee Volunteers | 84
- Missouri Tigers | 84
- Auburn Tigers | 84
- Duke Blue Devils | 84
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 82
- Illinois Fighting Illini | 82
Among the teams in the top five, Ohio State and Texas are the only ones that have returned to near the top, as the Buckeyes are coming off a national championship win last season. Texas A&M is the only new team that was not in the top 10 last year, as they appear at number eight this year, from 14 in 2024.
One noticeable aspect of the top 25 is that this year's game appears to be stricter in its overall ratings. Last year, eight teams had a 90 overall or higher, but this year, none of the teams do.
Top 25 Offenses in EA Sports College Football 26
- Texas Longhorns | 91
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 91
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 91
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 91
- Clemson Tigers | 89
- LSU Tigers | 89
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 89
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 89
- Florida Gators | 89
- Miami Hurricanes | 89
- Indiana Hoosiers | 89
- Texas A&M Aggies | 89
- Georgia Bulldogs | 87
- Oklahoma Sooners | 87
- SMU Mustangs | 87
- BYU Cougars | 87
- Baylor Bears | 87
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 87
- Oregon Ducks | 85
- Ole Miss Rebels | 85
- USC Trojans | 85
- Boise State Broncos | 85
- Iowa State Cyclones | 85
- Nebraska Cornhuskers | 85
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 85
The Longhorns are the lone team from last year that was in the top five for offenses, as they moved up from fourth last year to first in 26. Oregon experienced one of the most significant declines from last year (second) to this year (19th).
Last year, Georgia and Oregon were tied for first with a 94 offense rating, with Alabama and Texas as the only other teams with a 90 or higher, as both were 91. This year's game has a four-way tie with a 91 overall offense.
Top 25 Defenses In EA Sports College Football 26
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 96
- Texas Longhorns | 94
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 94
- Georgia Bulldogs | 92
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 92
- Michigan Wolverines | 92
- Oregon Ducks | 92
- LSU Tigers | 92
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 92
- Clemson Tigers | 90
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 90
- Texas A&M Aggies | 90
- Tennessee Volunteers | 88
- Indiana Hoosiers | 88
- Miami Hurricanes | 88
- Duke Blue Devils | 88
- Oklahoma Sooners | 88
- Illinois Fighting Illini | 86
- Kansas State Wildcats | 86
- Ole Miss Rebels | 86
- Pittsburgh Panthers | 86
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 84
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 84
- Iowa Hawkeyes | 84
- Florida Gators | 84
The top ratings for defenses didn't change as much, with three of this year's top five remaining at the top. Last year's number one, Ohio State, dropped to five this year, with the Crimson Tide going from fourth to first.
Defenses appear to be getting stronger overall in College Football 26, with 12 teams getting 90 or higher ratings. Last year, only seven accomplished that.
Esports Impact
The ratings tell a very different story from last year, with the focus being on defenses improving and offenses not being as overpowering as in College Football 25. It should make the games more realistic with the scoreboard and challenge players to be smarter with what they are calling on offenses.
It also helps players determine which teams are likely to be the best to play with. Teams like Alabama and Texas will be popular teams to play as or against, so it will make game planning easier to figure out how to attack their offenses and defenses.
