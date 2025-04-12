EA Sports FC 25 Names Two Teams of Immortals
EA Sports FC 25 fans have their two teams filled with the best soccer players in the sport's history.
Last week, the game named Team 1 of Immortals was played against Team 2 on Friday. Immortals is a part of Football Ultimate Team, where soccer fans can play as the greatest ever to do it, starting at the beginning. Players will complete Objectives and evolutions to level up their soccer stars and set them up for immortality.
Here are the two teams with players and their overalls:
Team 1
- Ronaldo (96 Overall)
- Franz Beckenbauer (96 Overall)
- Thierry Henry (95 Overall)
- Nadine Angerer (95 Overall)
- Gareth Bale (94 Overall)
- Laurent Blanc (94 Overall)
- David Ginola (94 Overall)
- Gianfranco Zola (93 Overall)
- Gianluca Zambrotta (93 Overall)
- Javier Zanetti (93 Overall)
- Steven Gerrard (93 Overall)
- Sonia Bompastor (92 Overall)
- Nadine Angerer (91 Overall)
- Gareth Bale (90 Overall)
- Aleksandr Mostovoi (90 Overall)
- Sami Al Jaber (90 Overall)
- Pavel Nedved (89 Overall)
- Laurent Blanc (89 Overall)
- Javier Zanetti (89 Overall)
- Gianfranco Zola (88 Overall)
Ronaldo and Beckenbauer, who scored 96 overall, take the top two spots on Team 1. Ronaldo's top attributes were pace, shooting, and dribbling, with 96 ratings. Beckenbauer had a 97 rating on defense and a 93 rating on passing.
There are five players on the list that gamers can play from different parts of their careers: Nadine Angerer, Gareth Bale, Laurent Blanc, Javier Zanetti, and Gianfranco Zola. Angerer and Bale are the only two that have both their players a 90 overall rating or higher.
Team 2
- Pele (97 Overall)
- Eusebio (96 Overall)
- Mia Hamm (96 Overall)
- Gianluigi Buffon (95 Overall)
- Zico (94 Overall)
- Paolo Maldini (94 Overall)
- Lothar Matthaus (94 Overall)
- Jairzinho (93 Overall)
- Wayne Rooney (93 Overall)
- Kelly Smith (93 Overall)
- Camille Abily (93 Overall)
- Alessandro Del Piero (92 Overall)
- DaMarcus Beasley (92 Overall)
- Javier Mascherano (92 Overall)
- Luis Hernandez (91 Overall)
- Kelly Smith (90 Overall)
- Lothar Matthaus (90 Overall)
- Wayne Rooney (89 Overall)
- Gianluca Zambrotta (89 Overall)
- DaMarcus Beasley (88 Overall)
Considered to be the greatest soccer player of all time, Pelé has the highest overall rating of the two teams, a 97. He also has the top shooting rating, a 97, a 96 dribble, a 95 pace, and a 93 passing.
Mia Hamm is the highest-rated female soccer player among the two teams, with a 96 overall rating. Her highest attribute is a 96 rating in shooting. She also has high ratings in pace (95), dribble (94), and passing (90).
Esports Impact
These are the best players to play as in FUT, and if FC 25 players can play like them, they will dominate the competition on the pitch. With 40 players to pick from, there are plenty of selections to make as players decide on which legend to play as.
