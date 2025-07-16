EA Sports FC 26 Promises Huge Changes Fans Have Been Begging For
The day has arrived, and EA Sports did not disappoint in the first reveal trailer for FC 26.
They started the day on Wednesday with the announcement of who would be on the cover of the standard edition before showcasing the trailer. The trailer for the game was filled with what gamers have been requesting, including more gameplay, updates to Manager Career, and more. EA Sports demonstrated that they listened to all the comments by showing in the trailer how they addressed it.
Details of the game's pre-order and worldwide release were also made available to players. EA Sports' website provided detailed information on the upgrades made to FC 26 that gamers can look forward to seeing.
Here is everything gamers need to know about FC 26 that became available after the reveal trailer:
Who's on the Cover of FC 26?
On Tuesday, Zlatan Ibrahimović was announced as the cover athlete for the Ultimate Edition of the game. Wednesday was the reveal of who would be on the Standard Edition of FC 26.
Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala share the cover of FC 26 together. The image on the cover shows them walking out onto the pitch together in their separate teams' uniforms.
What's New with FC 26?
One of the key emphases in the reveal trailer was gameplay, which was a long-standing community complaint. FC 26 will undergo a gameplay overhaul, featuring "more responsive dribbling, smarter AI positioning, and sharper, more explosive movement." Goalkeepers will be more realistic in how they move and react to shots on goal. There will be new play styles and player roles that will have gamers needing to deliver on the pitch with more strategy.
There are two different ways to play the game: Competitive and Authentic. Competitive is a more arcade-style of play for Ultimate Team and head-to-head competition. Authentic is exactly what the name is: a more realistic feel to the gameplay.
The Ultimate Team will be revamped, allowing players to participate in tournaments and live events. There will also be a new look Rivals and Champs experience for gamers.
Manager Career mode will feature some changes, including new live challenges throughout the season. The mode will provide real-life scenarios and alternative storylines that conclude with players earning rewards, which can include Season Points, Vanity Items, Icons, and Heroes
Clubs will provide gamers with the opportunity to participate in live events, either solo or in teams with other players. The mode will also feature new challenges that players can participate in throughout the season. For the first time, players can affiliate with up to three clubs simultaneously.
Realism in the game is a critical part of FC 26 with the variety of clubs and players that are in it. There are over 20,000 players across more than 750 clubs, with 120 stadiums to play in, and over 35 leagues.
Full FC 26 Pre-Order & Release Date Details
There are two different pre-order options for the game. Players who purchase the Ultimate Edition will have the opportunity to play the game seven days earlier, on September 19. The worldwide release of the game will be on September 26.
Ultimate Edition ($99.99, $79.99 on Nintendo Switch)
- (Early Bird Offer) Football Ultimate Team Player Evolution for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately)
- (Early Bird Offer) Football Ultimate Team ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 26
- (Early Bird Offer) Football Ultimate Team 1 of 5 Player Pick 93+ OVR ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC™ 25 (sold separately)
- 1 Archetype Unlock Consumable
- 2 Double AXP for 10 Matches Consumables
- 3 ICON Career Players
- 5-Star Coach in Manager Career
- 5-Star Youth Scout in Manager Career
- Manager Live Challenge Content
- Up to 7 days Early Access
- 6000 FC Points over 2 months (4500 FC Points over 2 months for Nintendo Switch)
- Additional Football Ultimate Team™ Player Evolution Slot
- Season 1 Premium Pass
Standard Edition ($69.99, $59.99 on Nintendo Switch)
- 1 Archetype Unlock Consumable
- 2 Double AXP for 10 Matches Consumables
- 3 ICON Career Players
- 5-Star Coach in Manager Career
- 5-Star Youth Scout in Manager Career
- Manager Live Challenge Content
- Football Ultimate Team™ 93+ OVR ICON (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC™ 25 (sold separately)
Which Consoles is FC 26 Available On?
The game will be available on Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Steam, Epic Games, Luna, and Nintendo Switch.
Esports Impact
This will be a welcome scene to see the transparency of EA Sports letting gamers know they heard their feedback and are implementing them into the game. The gameplay focus is essential to making FC 26 the most realistic and fun one in the series.
Its online component, with work being done on Ultimate Team, will make this release different from the previous one. More challenges and live events will truly make it a unique experience for gamers.
