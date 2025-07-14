EA Sports FC 26 Announces Cover Athlete, Date of Reveal Trailer
Sports video games are hitting their hot season with new information coming out during the summer, with yet another game getting set to release.
One of the most popular sports video game franchises, EA Sports FC, has shared the first bit of information with the FC 26 edition. They announced who will be on the cover of the game and when the reveal trailer will be coming out.
While the release date has not yet been announced, FC 26 is looking at a September time range, which would fit for when others in the series have come out. Here are everything known about the new game so far.
Who is On The Cover of EA Sports FC 26?
Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimović will be gracing the cover of EA Sports FC 26 on the Ultimate Edition. Ibrahimović has been retired from soccer since 2023, but is a legend in the game.
His career spans from 2001 through 2023 where he played for nine clubs during his career. He made 605 career appearances and scored 392 goals in those matchups. Ibrahimović also appeared in 122 international matches with Sweden and scored 62 goals.
The cover features him in a room surrounded by his photos and accolades. It also showcases him reading a book about another soccer legend, Ronaldo. It also features a small image of what the menu screen will look like in the game, featuring U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan.
When is The Reveal Trailer Coming Out?
The full reveal trailer for the game will be coming out on Wednesday, July 16, at 11:57 am EST. Fans will be able to watch the reveal on the EA Sports FC 26 YouTube page.
Esports Impact
EA Sports FC 25 has stayed busy with updates, but it appears the time for the old game is over. This could be the end of all new updates to the old game as EA Sports shifts its focus on FC 26.
The reveal trailer still needs to show who will be on the cover of the Standard Edition of the game. There's hope that there will be more Easter Eggs in the trailer or other editions of FC 26.
Fans of the game will be hoping for more out of the Ultimate Team and more consistency with the gameplay. A smoother experience on the pitch and a potential chance to play as Ibrahimović in his younger years will add some excitement to see what to expect from the trailer on Wednesday.
