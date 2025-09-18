Esports illustrated

People Can't Get In to EA Sports FC 26 Early Access

EA FC 26 early access is live, but many fans report being locked out despite paying $116 for Deluxe and EA Play Pro, sparking frustration across Reddit and X.

Even after paying so much money players can't get into the game
Even after paying so much money players can't get into the game / Via EA

EA FC 26 is set to start its early access from September 19, 2025, for the deluxe version owners. However, for fans who are a little too eager to get their hands on the game, EA has announced that subscribers of the EA Play Pro service will get their access earlier than anyone else, on September 18, 2025.

This made many diehard fans throw their money at EA to buy the Deluxe version and the EA Play Pro subscription, which in total will cost one around $116. However, even after spending so much money on a single game, multiple reports are coming in, sharing that despite owning the premium version and the Pro subscription, they can not access EA FC 26.

After Spending Over $116 Users Can’t Get Access To EA FC 26

Reddit and X social media, as well as some online forums, including EA’s official forum for EA FC 26, are getting multiple reports on the issue. While the issue is the same for everyone (they aren’t getting access to the game), the reason behind it seems to vary among the users. Many believed that the launch times could be the reason behind the lack of access, but according to reports on Reddit, it is not the case for everyone.

On the official subreddit for FIFA Ultimate Team, one user named u/Foreign-Put-924 made a post on the issue, sharing a screenshot of the game’s start-up screen that shows a message saying the game hasn’t come out yet. In the comment section, many other users joined in sharing their experience of not getting access to the game.

Via reddit
Via reddit

One of the comments said that the game is constantly warning them that their computer is not connected to an internet connection. Others who are facing the same problem chimed in to share their thoughts. Another commentator said that they had to activate the infamous Origin launcher to play the game.

reddit post
via reddit

Another user shared that they are stuck on the EA account login screen when trying to launch the game. The comments went on sharing their anger and frustration about not getting access to a game they had eagerly been waiting for.

reddit post
Via Reddit

How to Fix the EA FC 26 Early Access Bug?

There are no workarounds or solutions to this problem made available so far; however, the official EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication page on X has posted that they are actively working and investigating the issue. Their post said, “We are investigating reports that some players are unable to launch the FC 26 EA Play and EA Play Pro trials on PC and are actively investigating.”

After a few hours, EA replied in the comments of the post, sharing that, “The issue with launching the FC 26 EA Play and EA Play Pro trials on PC has been addressed.” While EA raised their hands saying that the issue has been addressed, there are still reports coming in, sharing how they can’t get access to the game.

So if you are facing the same issue, contact the customer service as soon as you can.

