EA Sports FC 26 Pre-Order Rewards Include Some Must-Have Early Items
There has been an influx of information for EA Sports FC 26, as the new soccer game is now over a month away from release.
On Tuesday, gamers were finally able to spend their hard-earned money on the game, with pre-order options available. There are two players to choose from, whether it's the Ultimate Edition or the Standard Edition. EA Sports is also offering special rewards to those who decide to pre-order the Ultimate Edition early.
What does each pre-order option come with the games? Here's an in-depth look at the two editions that players can pick from:
What are the FC 26 Pre-Order Options?
There is a limited-time offer for pre-orders of Ultimate Edition only that must be placed by August 26 for players.
- (Early Bird Offer) Football Ultimate Team™ Player Evolution for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately)
- (Early Bird Offer) Football Ultimate Team™ ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 26
- (Early Bird Offer) Football Ultimate Team™ 1 of 5 Player Pick 93+ OVR ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately)
FC 26 Ultimate Edition ($99.99)
- 1 Archetype Unlock Consumable
- 2 Double AXP for 10 Matches Consumables
- 3 ICON Career Players
- 5-Star Coach in Manager Career
- 5-Star Youth Scout in Manager Career
- Manager Live Challenge Content
- Up to 7 days Early Access
- 6000 FC Points over 2 months (4500 FC Points over 2 months for Nintendo Switch)
- Additional Football Ultimate Team™ Player Evolution Slot
- Season 1 Premium Pass
FC 26 Standard Edition ($69.99)
- 1 Archetype Unlock Consumable
- 2 Double AXP for 10 Matches Consumables
- 3 ICON Career Players
- 5-Star Coach in Manager Career
- 5-Star Youth Scout in Manager Career
- Manager Live Challenge Content
- Football Ultimate Team 92+ OVR ICON (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately)
Esports Impact
EA Sports is offering great rewards to those who pre-order before August 26th. It is also helping those gamers who are finishing up their time with FC 25 just before the new release occurs.
What an advantage it would be for players to purchase the pre-orders, as they would already be ahead of the competition online, with not only better players but also the opportunity to play the game seven days early. FC 26 has promised to be the most in-depth and realistic soccer game they have ever made, and they must be able to deliver on this promise. Gamers will have to see if the marketing for the game's depth is enough to draw people to purchase it.
