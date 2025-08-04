EA Sports NHL 26 Announces Cover Athlete, Reveal Trailer Coming Soon
Video game fans know it's the time of year for sports games to be released when everyone from basketball to football is getting their titles out.
It's time to focus on the ice for hockey as EA Sports' NHL 26 has dropped the first significant pieces of information on their new game. EA revealed who will be on the cover and when fans can expect the reveal trailer to be released.
While it may seem insignificant, it still gives gamers a taste of what's to come with the new title. Here's all the early information fans know before the larger news is released.
Who is on the Cover of NHL 26?
Gracing the cover of NHL 26 is Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk. During his nine-year career, Tkachuk has won two Stanley Cups and been named to two All-Star teams. His Panthers are coming off a Stanley Cup victory, which was the second consecutive.
Tkachuk makes history on the cover as the first Panthers player to make the cover of the game since NHL 97. It was goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck who had the honor of being on the cover of that title.
Last year, the cover athletes for NHL 25 were the Hughes brothers Quinn, Jack, and Luke. Two of them played for the New Jersey Devils and the other played for the Vancouver Canucks.,
When Will the NHL 26 Reveal Trailer Release?
EA Sports also teased that they would release their reveal trailer on Wednesday at noon EST. Gamers can get notified when the trailer comes out on YouTube.
Not much was shared about the game or what would be included in the trailer. EA only teased with the caption in the video.
"A new chapter awaits, get ready for the NHL® 26 Reveal Trailer."
Esports Impact
EA Sports has been on a roll following the success of College Football 26 and Madden 26, as well as FC 26, releasing massive notes on the new game, which is about to be released. The NHL is a game franchise that gets overlooked more than other titles, but has seen its fair share of improvements.
Fans are looking for the usual in the title, with a deeper franchise mode and more robust online play. Many felt that not enough new was added to NHL 25 to make it different from other titles. With other EA Sports titles receiving facelifts, NHL 26 could be next. At least that is what fans will be hoping for.
