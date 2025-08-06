EA Sports NHL 26 Pre-Order Rewards and Special Edition Guide
Following Monday's announcement of a new cover athlete and a new reveal trailer, more information has surfaced on what to expect from EA Sports' NHL 26.
On Wednesday, the new trailer was released, along with multiple pieces of information about the game. There were teasers of new and updated features for the game, including two additional cover athletes on the Deluxe Edition, pre-order information, and the release date.
With so much information to unpack, what is the latest news on NHL 26? Here is everything gamers need to know about the game so far.
Related Article: EA Sports NHL 26 Announces Cover Athlete, Reveal Trailer Coming Soon
Who Else is On The NHL 26 Cover?
For the second straight year, the Deluxe Edition of the NHL game is going to have a trio of family members gracing the cover. On Monday, Matthew Tkachuk was announced as the cover athlete for the standard edition of NHL 26. Tkachuk's brother, Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk, and their father, former St. Louis Blues star Keith Tkachuk, are on the cover.
Brady is entering his eighth season, all of which have been in Ottawa, as he has made the All-Star roster three times. Keith played 20 years in the NHL for four teams and helped the United States hockey team win silver at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Features to Watch Out For
While there isn't much information out on the specific new features in the game. NHL 26's website has some things to watch out for that will enhance it.
- Ice-Q 2.0 Powered by NHL EDGE: "utilizes powerful NHL EDGE data so you can think, move, and play like your favorite superstars."
- X-Factors: "enhances an arsenal of 28 abilities over five different categories."
- Be a Pro: "allows the player to live their hockey journey from rookie to superstar."
- Hockey Ultimate Team: "all-new, dynamic game mode experience where every match-up matters."
Pre-Order/EA Play Options for NHL 26
There are two different editions to choose from: Deluxe and Standard. EA Play members will also get some perks from NHL 26.
Deluxe Edition ($99.99)
- 7-day early access (starting September 5)
- 4600 NHL Points
- HUT Starter Choice Pack (83 OVR)
- HUT NHL Player Pack
- HUT Icon Choice Pack (86 OVR)
- HUT Heroes Choice Pack (84 OVR)
- Matthew Tkachuk 99 OVR item* (available immediately in NHL 25 with digital pre-order)
- World of Chel Vanity Set
- World of Chel Battle Pass XP Boost (x2)
Related Article: College Football 26's Latest Title Update Includes Gameplay Fixes and New Uniforms
Standard Edition ($69.99)
- HUT NHL Player Pack
- World of Chel Battle Pass XP Boost (x2)
- Matthew Tkachuk 99 OVR item (available immediately in NHL 25 with digital pre-order)
EA Play Member Perks
- 10-hour Early Access Trial starting September 5
- 10 percent off digital pre-orders, NHL Points, and more
- Monthly World of Chel Pack for six months
- Season Pass XP Multiplier Tokens
- 3,000 World of Chel Coins
When is NHL 26 Releasing and Which Consoles?
NHL 26 will be released for early access on September 5 for those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition. The worldwide launch is scheduled for September 12. Game consoles that will carry the game include PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Esports Impact
Ultimate Team is coming to NHL 26 with new games to play, which will bring some much-needed depth to the game. Players will have something to look forward to with more chances to play others online.
Although not a lot of feature information was released, gamers will have the opportunity to pre-order it and receive all the perks that are offered. How much more new with the game is there going to be with the Ultimate Team element added in is the biggest questions fans will have over the next month before the game releases.
Related Article: EA Sports FC 26 Pre-Order Rewards Include Some Must-Have Early Items