EA Sports Release Schedule 2025 — Madden 26, EA FC 26, CFB 26
EA Sports is one of the industry's leading companies producing sports videos, and 2025 looks like another strong year for releases.
There are six titles from the company that will be coming out within May through the end of the year. Some of its most popular titles, like EA Sports College Football, Madden, and EA Sports FC, will make their anticipated returns.
Here's a look at estimated time frames for when the games will be available to buy.
EA Sports Estimated Release Dates
F1 25 - May 30 2025
It's another year of F1 returning to EA Sports, with 25 being released. F1 25 is the first of EA Sports' games to come out, as it is available to pre-order now and will be released on May 30. The game will return with its popular Braking Point game mode and upgrades to the game's graphics and sounds.
EA Sports College Football 26 - July 10 2025
EA Sports College Football returns a year after triumphing from an 11-year hiatus. Now, EA aims to follow up that breakout success. Recently, the publisher revealed that CFB 26 will be released on July 10, 2025. Last year, the game was released in July, so this seems to be the planned release schedule for the game going forward — just a couple months before Madden.be released
Madden 26 - August 14 2025
The Madden NFL series is back for its 27th year with the release of Madden 26. Traditionally, the game is released in mid-August so there shouldn't be any sudden changes as the game should come out before the NFL season starts in September. In fact, the same time that EA revealed the release date for CFB 26, Madden got its own update. EA has also stated that it has no plans to increase the price tag — at least for now.
EA Sports FC 26 - Late September
One of the top-selling video games, the popular soccer game series, will be back for FC 26. The game is usually released in late September, and FC 25 runs on its last updates before the new game comes out.
NHL 26 - Early October
After recently announcing its Team of the Year, EA Sports' NHL series is set to start focusing on NHL 26. In the past, the game was released around early to mid-October before the season began late in October.
EA Sports UFC 6 - October
After taking a year off, EA Sports is returning with another UFC video game. There has been very little information known about the game and the pattern of release is different from other EA Sports titles. EA Sports UFC 5 was released on October 27, 2023 so a good guess would be look for another October release of UFC 6.
Esports Impact
Once the new games are released, plenty of tournaments will occur, and gamers need to keep an eye on Madden and FC as the top two titles with tournaments. The Madden Championship Series usually gets underway around the time of the early access for the game, three to four days before the game is out. Watch out for the other tournaments to start shortly after its games are released.