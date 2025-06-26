EA Sports to Shut Down Team Builder Website in Until CFB 26 Launch
- Team Builder will temporarily shut down as EA prepares for the launch of College Football 26
- Is this a positive sign for the future of EA Sports College Football?
Sports video game fans are getting yet another sign that the release of EA Sports College Football 26 is almost here. It's tough to contain the excitement of college football fans as the season rapidly approaches. Before the first game kicks off, we will get the chance to jump into the college football action in EA's latest title. One of the most iconic pillars of this franchise, Team Builder, is officially shutting down its support for the previous title in preparation for the launch of College Football 26.
Let's examine what this shutdown will mean for College Football 26 and what we can expect from Team Builder functionality when the game launches in early July.
When Does Team Builder Shut Down?
Starting on June 30th at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET, the Team Builder website will shut down operations as EA prepares for the launch of College Football 26.
Can I Still Use Team Builder for CFB 25?
During the Team Builder shutdown, all users will be unable to create teams for CFB 25. However, during the shutdown, all users will still be able to download existing teams to use in the game. There is no confirmation on whether Team Builder will stop support for CFB 25 after the launch of CFB 26 but existing teams should be available for download year round.
Will Team Builder be Available on Day One of CFB 26?
Unless new issues arise, Team Builder is expected to be operational on launch day. This means that you can create your favorite teams and use them in Dynasty on day one. The 11 day shutdown should be a positive sign for fans that EA is taking the precautions necessary to ensure a smooth launch.
Will My CFB 25 Team Builder Teams Carry Over to CFB 26?
In EA's deep dive article, they announced that all CFB 25 Team Builder teams will carry over to CFB 26. In Team Builder, press the "Import" button and select "College Football 25" to see every team you created in the previous year. Once you've picked the team you want to bring into the new title, you'll be taken to the Edit Team page where you'll be able to fix any assets that can't be brought into the new game.
Brand New Team Builder Features in CFB 26
As stated in EA's deep dive, they see Team Builder as a "multi-year vision" where they will continue to grow and expand the platform to cater to the community's creativity. This season, the website will make a major jump functionality and no longer be in "beta" mode and will load twice as fast as it did during CFB 25. Here is a brief look at some of the features being added to Team Builder for CFB 26:
- 5 MB of custom images per team (up from 10 total images)
- Define your program with unique templates such as: Powerhouse, Pro Factory, Cupcake, Academic Power
- Enhanced roster editing
- Comprehensive bio and appearance customization for every player on the roster
- Enhanced Skill Ratings and Abilities customization
- Added stadiums
- Recruiting Pipelines
- Up to 5 Rivalries per team
It is clear EA is doing everything possible to give players as much creative freedom as possible in CFB 26. With this many additions being added in just one year, the future of Team Builder is incredibly bright.
Esports Impact
The upcoming shutdown to Team Builder is an indicator of EA's dedication to perfecting this title for all college football fans. As one of the most popular game modes, Dynasty attracts millions of players, enhancing the health of the franchise. The many improvements made to EA in the upcoming title are yet another sign that EA is actively focused on the health and longevity of this title for years to come.
This will continue to grow the game's community which will expand the esports footprint in years to come. As sports games become more prominent in the esports space, look for EA Sports College Football to make a name for itself as a competitive title.
Pre-Order EA Sports College Football 26
Pre-orders are now live for EA Sports College Football 26. Check out our full pre-order guide to make sure you are ready to play on launch day.