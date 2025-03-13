Every College Baseball Team in MLB The Show 25 Ranked
Many college baseball fans turn back to the PlayStation 2 to play MVP 07: College Baseball and relive the moments at Omaha winning the World Series. That is all about to change on a much smaller scale.
MLB The Show 25 added a new section to its Road to the Show mode where gamers create a player that starts with playing three games in high school. During this time, they get recruited by up to eight colleges to play baseball there if the gamer wants to.
If players decide to play four years in college, they can choose which scholarship they want and base their decision on prestige, how well they have developed MLB players,, and NIL rewards.
Who are the eight teams, players can play as, and what benefits are there to picking each one? Here is a full breakdown of all eight colleges to select from:
All 8 College Baseball Teams to Play
It is important to note that it is critical to pick the right school as each school delivers something different in their offers. Each school is rated out of five stars with exposure and skill development. They have various packages and perks that come with joining the school. The university a player picks could determine where you fall in the MLB Draft.
1. LSU Tigers
LSU is based out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the school has had recent success with MLB stars as they have sent Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews and Alex Bregman up to the majors. They describe their team goals as "At LSU, we set the standard for excellence in college sports, especially baseball. Fresh off our 2023 championship, we're not done yet."
The Tigers max out with exposure with five stars, but they hurt in skill development with just three out of five stars. While most schools offer the common package, LSU is one of the few schools that can offer the gold package with the perk offering being power.
2. Tennessee Volunteers
Out of Knoxville, Tennessee, the Volunteers have sent stars to the majors, including Todd Helton, Garrett Crochet and Christian Moore. The school's goals are "We're building something special at Tennessee, a dynasty in the making. But every dynasty needs a leader, and we think you're the one to keep this train rolling full steam ahead."
Tennessee is one of the top schools to join, as it has a full five-star rating for exposure and four-star ratings for skill development. Their perk is focused on contact.
3. Cal State Fullerton Titans
Located in Fullerton, California, Cal State Fullerton has produced some top-notch MLB players, including Justin Turner, Matt Chapman, and Michael Lorenzen. The game describes the goals of the team as follows: "Once a dominant force in college baseball, Cal State Fullerton is ready to reclaim its throne."
The Titans have four out of five stars for exposure and a full five stars for skill development. They offer the perk of joining the school for contact.
4. Texas Longhorns
The newest member of the SEC base out of Austin, Texas, the Longhorns have had their fair share of MLB players with Roger Clemens, Brandon Belt and Kody Clemens all previously attending the school. They share their goals as "With 6 national championships under our belt, Texas knows how to win, but it's been too long since our last one."
Texas offers five stars of exposure, but a skill development rating of just three stars. The Longhorns are among the rare schools to offer the gold package and their perk is on defense.
5. South Carolina Gamecocks
The University of South Carolina is located in Columbia, South Carolina as the school has sent Christian Walker, Clarke Schmidt and Whit Merrifield to the big show. Their goals are simply about winning saying "As the most recent back-to-back champions, we know what it takes to win. Now we're looking for the next superstar to lead us back to glory."
Their offer package includes four stars for exposure and four stars in skill development. Their perk is contact.
6. TCU Horned Frogs
TCU is based in Fort Worth, Texas, just outside of Dallas, as they themselves had sent big-name players like Nick Lodolo, Matt Carpenter, and Jake Arrieta to the major. They describe their goals as follows: "We've been knocking on the door in Omaha, but we need a game-changer like you to kick it down and bring home the championship."
The Horned Frogs can offer players only three out of five stars for exposure, but can give a full five stars for skill development. Their perk is with power which is an advantage for players who focus on hitting.
7. Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt is set in Nashville, Tennessee, as the school has had success with baseball in recent memory with Dansby Swanson, Walker Buehler and Bryan Reynolds playing there. They share their goal with "Vandy is the launching pad for MLB superstars, and we see that same potential in you."
Not one of the stronger schools in the game as they offer four stars for exposure and three stars for skill development. They are one of three teams thought that offer the gold package and their perk is contact.
8. UCLA Bruins
Located in one of the biggest cities in the country, Los Angeles, California, UCLA has had their own notable alumni go play baseball professionally, with guys like Gerrit Cole, Matt McLain and Jackie Robinson to name a few. The Bruins share their team goals in the game: "After winning the national championship in 2013, UCLA is hungry to return to the top of college baseball."
UCLA will not have the exposure and skill development like other schools will have as they have three stars for exposure and four stars for skill development. Their perk is all about speed.
Who to Watch for MLB The Show 25 Content
For those who are wanting to check out YouTube to see first hand the Road to the Show and other modes for MLB The Show 25, recommendations include GomesDaLegend, DaddyDimmuTV and YourFriendKyle.
GomesDaLegend is currently sharing videos of him playing through Road to the Show as he navigates through high school and college to get to the majors. He also shares updates on new features and other features on his YouTube channel.
DaddyDimmuTV also plays through MLB The Show consistently and shares updates on the game. He will do playthroughs of the mode so for more on the game, his YouTube channel is always up to date on MLB The Show content and news.
YourFriendKyle is another MLB The Show gamer who uses his YouTube channel to give tips on how to play the game best. He'll play through the features and tell you what is essential while playing the game.
