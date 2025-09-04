Everybody's Golf Hot Shots Launch Guide: Release Date, Game Features, and More
After a six-year absence from new releases, Everybody's Golf Hot Shots is back in gamers' hands, ready to knock it into the hole.
Players of the game will be able to check out new features that will bring some fresh persepctive to the golf game while bringing back the fun that the game had. This is a different game experience from those who are used to the EA Sports Tiger Woods or PGA Tour 2K games players have played in recent years.
The family-friendly game will feature colorful characters while presenting new challenges never seen in any golf game ever. So, what can gamers expect with the new Everybody's Golf? Here is a full release guide for everyone to follow before playing and purchasing the title:
History Behind Everybody's Golf Hot Shots
The game series was first launched in 1997 when it was first released on the PlayStation before making its way onto PC and Nintendo. Everybody's Golf Hot Shots' last game release was Everybody's Golf VR, which was back in 2019. The last of the main consoles was Everybody's Golf back in 2017 on the PlayStation 4.
Release Date/Consoles for Everybody's Golf Hot Shots
Gamers will be able to purchase Everybody's Golf Hot Shots on PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, and it will be available worldwide on September 5. Anyone who pre-ordered the game will unlock the Pac-Man character to be playable in the game.
What Features Can Gamers Look Forward to Checking out on Everybody's Golf?
There will over 25 golfers in the game that can be unlocked as playable players. Gamers can unlock new shots that can include spin shots and each character in the game will have their own specific shots based on them.
When logging into the game, there are four game modes that players will be able to check out as part of Everybody's Golf.
- Challenge Mode - solo play as golfers shoot for the top spot, they can unlock characters, scenarios, and new tournaments to join
- Wacky Golf - new solo or multiplayer mode that presents different challenges for players depending on the mode, the list of them includes Colorful, Scramble, Survival Golf, and Dokkan Golf
- World Tour - an online mode that includes 10 regions around the world, where players in the game can showcase different interactions with each other. Different challenges include golfing against a tornado or a monolith falling from the sky
- Caddie Support - can interact with others to get helpful tips on the game
There is room for customization in Everybody's Golf as well, which will shape multiple aspects of a gamer's experience. Players will have the ability to customize stats, clubs, and balls based on the play style of the characters.
Another new feature that gamers will find fascinating is how realistic the game might feel, even if the graphics don't match those of significant game releases. Everybody's Golf will be introducing a day and night cycle, and the weather could change on a dime, which will affect gameplay and how to approach each shot. The biggest aspect of it is that players will have to time their swings to avoid the disruptive weather.
Those who play in multiplayer will be able to play up to four players locally or online. The multiplayer mode includes tournaments and other game modes.
Esports Impact
Gamers have not been able to play Everybody's Golf online since 2022, when the servers were shut down for the previous game released. This is an opportunity to play with everyone around the world, and with its release on multiple consoles, that's just more opportunities for players to showcase their skills to everyone.
