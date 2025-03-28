Everybody's Golf Hot Shots on Nintendo Switch 2 - Release Date, Online Play and More
Nintendo Switch owners will have their chance to check out Everybody's Golf Hot Shots game for their console.
On Thursday, Nintendo announced the game would be released on their Switch platform in 2025. While no specific date was released, the almost two-minute trailer was released as part of Nintendo Direct, where other games were announced.
The trailer showcased several gameplay features and game modes that golfers can expect to play when the game is released.
History of Everybody's Golf
Since its 1997 release, Everybody's Golf has been entertaining fans on the golf course for over twenty years. What was originally a PlayStation game has now been ported to Nintendo. Everybody's Golf VR was the last game in the franchise, released in 2019 for PlayStation VR, and the first from the main series since Everybody's Golf was released in 2017 for the PlayStation 4.
Everything Known About Everybody's Golf Hot Shots on Nintendo Switch
1. Gameplay Features
The efficient, fun gameplay of Everybody's Golf Hot Shots is back. Golfers will have to line up their shot, press the button for power, and hit the ball off the tee. To get into the hole, golfers can perform back spins, side spins, and other unique shots.
2. Single Player Mode
Single-player made will have golfers compete in tournaments and face off against rivals to earn certificates at the end of tournaments. These will show the level of your golfer, so there will be opportunities to level up throughout the game.
3. Wacky Golf
Wacky Golf will add plenty of intrigue to the game with its various play options. There are sections of the course where there are question marks to land the ball to get extra points.
Another aspect of the mode is facing unusual obstacles, such as a tornado at the hole or a monolith falling from the sky. This presents a new challenge in sinking the ball in the hole.
4. Multiplayer Mode
The game will feature a multiplayer mode that allows up to four players to join, with the option to play locally or online. Players can also participate in tournaments and other game modes.
5. Other Menu Choices
While details weren't released on the other menu choices in the game, there are other options to choose from. These are online, golf lessons, shop, data, and options.
This leaves much room for interpretation regarding the remaining modes, but there appears to be an opportunity to shop for items within the game. Golf lessons could center around practicing in the game,
Esports Impact
With the online portion of the game's release, expect numerous online tournaments to emerge, bringing new competition to the game. The online servers for the last installment of the game were shut down in 2022, so there has been no opportunity to play it with others online. Once the game is released, golfers should prepare for online competition to show up.
