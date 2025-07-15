First College Football 26 Update Focuses on Road to Glory and Gameplay
Every video game title goes through its small issues when a game launches, and that appears to be the case as well for EA Sports College Football 26.
On Tuesday, EA Forums posted the first title update for College Football 26 since the game was released worldwide last week. The main focus of the update was on gameplay and one of the popular modes, Road to Glory.
This forum post gives a small glimpse into the updates made. They did say that a Campus Huddle article would be released with the next title update to share more information on the fixes and changes made.
Here's a comprehensive look at the specific changes made for gameplay and Road to Glory in the title update:
What is All Updated in College Football 26?
The gameplay received the biggest focus in this first update, with the developers starting by fixing an issue where linebackers were running slower than their actual speeds on running plays. Defenders will take a hit with turnovers as they tuned the gameplay to increase catch change for interceptions.
Offensively, the game fixed an issue where players were unable to snap the ball after inputting a specific button combination. Wide receivers were getting a speed boost on reverse pass plays that will no longer be the case. "Perfectly Timed" stiff arms will see a reduction in the size of the timing window. The game will explore a better solution for a future update to the game.
A minor fix was made on special teams, where blocked kicks weren't being played out with a left-footed kicker.
Road to Glory got two updates to the mode as well. They have reduced the positive/negative impacts of the team Per Play Grading even for MIKEs and cornerbacks. They did increase the impacts of the users for those same positions that include coverage, interceptions, forcing a fumble, touchdowns, and more.
Esports Impact
Gameplay is always a significant concern with updates, as early videos posted on social media have revealed glitches and issues with the game. The primary focus was on refining the offenses to increase catches, as concerns arose that the defenses were receiving higher ratings than the offenses, potentially rendering them overpowered in the game.
While most people in Road to Glory play the quarterback position, it's beneficial for the game to focus on MIKE linebackers and cornerbacks, making those positions more engaging to play, thanks to improvements, as they are not played as often. This update will help make those positions more intriguing to play with, thanks to improved performances from individual players.
