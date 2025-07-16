How Passing Works in College Football 26: Everything You Need to Know
EA Sports College Football 26 navigated the first full weekend of its wide release, with many players still adjusting to the game's mechanics.
One of the cool new aspects of the game is the passing. The new Playmaker feature in the gameplay allows players to have more control over what's happening in the middle of the play. That sort of freedom can lead to some big plays that weren't as available in College Football 25.
There's way more that goes into passing in College Football 26. Players have to get through the basics before progressing onto the fun parts of the game.
Here's a full guide on how to pass the football in College Football 26 and beat the competition with ease:
Passing Guide in College Football 26
Basic Controls
When looking at how to throw the football in College Football 26, let's start with the basics. When the quarterback is back in the pocket, the player will have five different receivers they will be able to throw to. The controller buttons listed from left to right will be on the PlayStation and then the Xbox.
- Receiver 1 - X or A
- Receiver 2 - Circle or B
- Receiver 3 - Triangle or Y
- Receiver 4 - Square or X
- Receiver 5 - R1 or RB
Players need to ensure they go through their reads, but make quick decisions. Realistically, the quarterback might have two to three seconds to make a decision. If the pressure on defense is too much, dump the pass off to the running back or any receivers running short-yard routes for high percentage completions.
There is also the option to scramble with the football. If players have a quarterback with a high speed attribute, it's good to take advantage of it and run out of the pocket. This will either give the player enough time to find an open receiver, throw the ball away, or run for yardage.
New Playmaker Feature
An important aspect to consider when scrambling is the new feature called "Playmaker." This gives quarterbacks the ability to tell receivers what to do in the middle of the play. They can send up back to the quarterback or tell them to go deeper.
Playmaker also gives the quarterback the opportunity to make shifty moves in the backfield. That means the player can have the quarterback juke, spin, or hurdle defenders in the backfield as well.
To use Playmaker, players have to first hold down L2 on the PlayStation controller or LT on the Xbox controller. This is the Free Form on Placement button that allows the quarterback to run around in the pocket.
While holding down L2 or LT, the gamer must also use the right analog stick on either controller to start controlling the play on the move. The player will be able to direct receivers and move with the quarterback to make any kind of decision.
During the play, the quarterback can also have what the game calls "QB Special Moves." Players will hold down R2 or RT, plus move with the right analog stick to put on those spin and juke moves in the backfield.
Passing Settings
There are four different passing modes the gamer can choose based on their comfortability with the game:
- Classic
- Revamped
- Placement
- Placement + Accuracy
Classic and Revamped are recommended for newer players to the game or those who want an easier time with passing. They throw on these settings are more forgiving with mistakes made.
Placement and Placement + Accuracy give the player more freedom with their passes. They will have more control over where to place the balls they are throwing. This is one that is more recommended for the hardcore gamers of College Football 26.
Different Types of Passes
When on the field, there are three different types of passes that can be thrown by the quarterback when the ball is about to release their hand:
- Lob Passes - tap one of the five receiver buttons for a pass that will float in the air above defenders
- Bullet Passes - hold down one of the five receiver buttons for a quick, strong pass
- Touch Passes - double tap one of the five receiver buttons for a pass that will hang in the air
Leading Passes
Players also have the ability to lead the receivers to where they want them to go to catch the football. There are three different recommended ways to help lead the receiver to the right spot:
- Slants routes require leading the receiver more inside to beat the man coverage
- Corner routes are recommended to lead the receiver more to the sidelines to avoid the safeties
- Post routes require the receiver to be led deep so they can catch while they are in the middle of their run.
Be careful on how the receivers are being led. Receivers that are led into danger in the middle of the field are more likely to take a big hit from a defender. Leading a pass too much to the sidelines will result in a pass sailing out of bounds and out of reach of the receiver.
Esports Impact
Passing the football has become such an integral part of the game that if players can't effectively pass the ball, it will lead to finding harder ways to winning games. There are those teams like Army, Navy, and Air Force that are more running teams, but how often do fans see them competiting for national championships?
The same thing rings true in College Football 26. Understanding how to throw the football and knowing your quarterback's top attributes will help determine what kind of offense to run. A fast quarterback gives players more freedom to use Playmaker out of the pocket. While the flip side is a pocket quarterback is more about being decisive and quick with your decisions.
If players want to win in these tournaments and beat the competition online, they must know how to throw the football effectively or face the consequences of losing.
