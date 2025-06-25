How to Join the Skate Insider Program for July Playtest
Skate is returning after a 15-year hiatus with a free-to-play game that will be available on most major platforms at launch. Before the game is released later this year, fans of the franchise have one last opportunity to participate in a playtest scheduled for July.
If you've wanted to relive the excitement of Skate 3, then the new game, Skate, is perfect for you. To participate, make sure to visit the official Skate page on Electronic Arts' website and sign up for the Insider Program before 10 AM PST on June 27.
How to sign up for the Skate Insider Program
If you haven't been keeping up with the latest Skate game but want the chance to play it early, you'll need to sign up for a playtest through the EA Playtesting Portal.
To create an account, make sure you've set up an EA account. If you've played any EA titles before, you should already have one. Once you have connected the two accounts, you will be able to customize your playtesting preferences and sign up for any upcoming playtests that EA has available.
Once you are logged in, look for the section labeled "Playtests Available" under the header. In this section, you will find the option to select the upcoming Skate playtest. However, if you do not sign up for the Insider Program by June 27, this option will no longer be available to you.
Before officially signing up, EA will ask you to complete a brief survey about the game. The questions will cover topics such as your preferred gaming platform, your familiarity with the Skate franchise, and details about your play style. Even if this is your first Skate title, your responses will not impact your experience.
When you get to the part of the survey that asks for your preferred platform, you'll need to link your account to your EA playtesting account.
For example, if you choose that you'd like to participate in the Skate playtest on PlayStation, you'll have to connect your PlayStation account to your EA account.
This ensures that you receive the proper invitation to the game. Ensure that all your information is correct when signing up, especially your account name, as a misspelling could result in a failed invitation when the playtesting begins to roll out.
If you or someone you know is already a member of the Skate Insider Program and they sent you an invite to the playtest, you can enter your code in the survey. However, receiving an invitation from an Insider does not guarantee you a spot in the rollout.
Skate Playtest Rollout and Rewards
Skate has always been about creative freedom, whether it's with your wheels, board, or character, and the latest title is no exception. Those who sign up for the Insider Program before June 27 will also receive an exclusive in-game skateboard and stickers as rewards when the game releases in Early Access later this year.
So even if you don't get the chance to take on the streets of San Vansterdam early, you will still be able to flex the fact that you were in on the action before anyone else.
Once you have entered all your information and successfully signed up through the EA Playtesting Portal, sit back and wait. The first wave of playtesting for Skate begins on July 2, with additional invites to be rolled out throughout July. If you don't receive the download email during the first week, just hang tight.
Esports and Skate
With the latest Skate title being free-to-play, there will undoubtedly be a competitive aspect among players, whether it's setting new records or unlocking all of the apparel and assets.
It is currently unknown if there will be any leaderboards for specific challenges, especially the Hall of Meat, which tracks how many bones you can break through tricks, as seen in previous titles. However, with cross-play enabled, there will still be opportunities for you to compete against your friends and others, at least to some extent.