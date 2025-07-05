How to Pre-Download EA Sports College Football 26 Before the Game Releases
With mere days away from the pre-order launch and the worldwide launch of EA Sports College Football 26, some gamers will be able to get everything set up beforehand.
College Football 26 will be released to those gamers who pre-ordered the game three days early on July 7. For the rest of the general public, the game will be released on July 10.
PlayStation 5 consoles owners will have the opportunity to download the game 48 hours before the official release of the early access. It's a simply process for gamers to go through in order to have the game downloaded and ready to go for the launch of the game on July 7.
Guide on How to Pre-Download EA Sports College Football 26
Gamers who have pre-ordered the game on their PlayStation 5 will have the opportunity to access it through their PlayStation Store. After entering the virtual store, players can search for "EA Sports College Football 26" as the game will not show up in the cart yet.
Once in the menu for the game, the "download" button should pop up as an option for those who pre-ordered the game. Once the "download" button is pressed, it's now just the waiting game as College Football 26 gets installed into the PlayStation 5.
The game file is approximately 39.51 GB in size, which, depending on the player's internet speed, may take between 30 minutes and an hour to download. Once it is complete, the game will appear on the home page of the PlayStation 5, but you will not be able to jump into the game and play until the designated time of July 7 at noon EST.
Beta Tournaments Registration Available
According to the EA Sports College Football 26 page on the PlayStation Store, beta tournaments are now available for players to register for when the game goes live on July 7. Here are the 10 available ones and what times they can be played in:
- 7/7 at 4:00 pm EST
- 7/7 at 5:00 pm EST
- 7/7 at 6:00 pm EST
- 7/7 at 7:00 pm EST
- 7/7 at 8:00 pm EST
- 7/7 at 9:00 pm EST
- 7/7 at 10:00 pm EST
- 7/7 at 11:00 pm EST
- 7/8 at 12:00 am EST
- 7/8 at 1:00 am EST
Esports Impact
This is the final step for gamers to do before waiting to actually boot up the game and play. Players with the three-day early access will get first dibs on trying out the updated Dynasty Mode, Road to Glory, and Ultimate Team.
The anticipation of gamers waiting to play the second college football game in the last 10 years will be hard to wait for, but there will be plenty of tournaments and modes to play when the game officially launches.
