How to Pre-Order Madden 26 — MVP Bundle, Early Access, Nintendo Switch 2
The release of the reveal trailer for EA Sports' Madden NFL 26 arrived on Tuesday, and it has football fans excited to jump into the virtual world and play as their teams.
After the trailer release, EA Sports also released their first Gridiron Notes, which detail all the new features and updates they made to the goal. This includes more in-depth gameplay, franchise mode, superstar mode, and more. The marketing for Madden 26 this year is realism and using real NFL data to create the most authentic football video game ever.
With the game also comes how Madden 26 can be pre-ordered and which consoles it will be on when it comes out in August. Here is what gamers will get when they pre-order the game:
Pre-Order Details for Madden 26
There are three different bundles gamers can choose from: the MVP Bundle with EA Sports College Football '26, the Madden '26 Deluxe Edition, and the Madden '26 Standard Edition.
MVP Bundle (with EA Sports College Football 26) ($149.99)
Madden 26 Deluxe Edition
- Madden NFL 26 3 Day Early Access
- 4600 MUT points
- Bundle Exclusive MUT Item
- Early Access Solo Challenges
- MUT Season 1 Elite Player Item (choice of 1 player item from select list of player items)
- MUT Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
- Franchise Coach Ability Points
- Super Star Legendary XP Boost
- Player Card Exclusive Item
College Football 26 Deluxe Edition
- EA Sports College Football 26 3 Day Early Access
- 4600 CUT points
- Bundle Exclusive CUT Item
- Early Access Solo Challenges
- CUT Top Prospect Pack (choice of 1 player item from select list of player items)
- CUT All Hands Pack (choice of 1 out of 2 items)
- Dynasty Coach Points
- Road to Glory Skill Points
Madden 26 Deluxe Edition ($99.99)
- Madden NFL 26 3 Day Early Access
- 4600 MUT points
- Bundle Exclusive MUT Item
- Early Access Solo Challenges
- MUT Season 1 Elite Player Item (choice of 1 player item from select list of player items)
- MUT Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
- Franchise Coach Ability Points
- Super Star Legendary XP Boost
- Player Card Exclusive Item
Madden 26 Standard Edition ($69.99)
- MUT Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
- Franchise Coach Ability Points
- Super Star Legendary XP Boost
When Will Madden 26 Be Released?
The new Madden 26 video game will be out on August 14. Gamers who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will receive the game three days early on August 11.
Will Madden 26 Be Available on Nintendo Switch 2?
Madden 26 will be available on the new Nintendo Switch 2. The game will also be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Madden 26 does not appear to be coming to the original Switch.
Esports Impact
The addition of Madden to the Nintendo Switch 2 opens the game to a brand new audience that hasn't had access to a football sim in years. This means more potential viewers for the Madden Championship Series. Who knows, maybe the next MCS champion is about to pick up their Switch 2 from GameStop tomorrow.