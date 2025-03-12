How to Watch the 2025 eMLS Cup - Schedule, Prize Pool, Players
It’s that time of year again where the best soccer gamers face off in the eighth annual eMLS Cup.
The tournament began in 2018 and has seen seven winners of the Cup. Gamers will play the latest edition of EA Sports FC 25 as they battle for a cash prize.
Here is everything fans need to know about the event:
What to Know About the 2025 eMLS Cup
14 players will participate in the three-day event, which starts on Wednesday and concludes with the final on Friday. They will play at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, and fans can attend free of charge by just RSVPing for the tournament.
There is a $50,000 prize pool on the line for players. Those who want to watch the event can livestream it on Twitch or YouTube. While there is no specific time for the event's first two days, the Final will occur on Friday, March 14 from 11:00 am EST to 3:00 pm EST.
The event will also consist of a Next-Gen Fandom Panel on Friday afternoon, with former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson on the panel. Rapper and producer Cash Cobain and DJ Silvasoundz will close the event by performing on Friday night.
2024 eMLS Cup Recap & Who Will Participate in 2025
Last year, Jafonso, playing for the New England Revolution, won the tournament over K1John, playing for Inter Miami FC. Ollelito, playing for New York City FC, came in third, while NR7, playing for St. Louis City SC, landed in fourth place.
Jafonso will not be back as he is currently playing for Al-Nassr. K1John is back with the hopes of capturing his first eMLS Cup title. Other champions returning include 2023 champion NR7 and 2022 champion Paulo Neto of Atlanta United FC.
Here is the full roster of the 14 players participating in the eMLS Cup:
- Paulo Neto (Atlanta United FC)
- PHzin (New York City FC)
- Loux11 (CF Montreal)
- GuiBarros (New York Red Bulls)
- BeastUpChris (Charlotte FC)
- Lamps (Orlando City)
- Chris Lopez (Columbus Crew)
- ThiagoCapo12 (Philadelphia Union)
- KingCJ0 (D.C. United)
- BenR (San Jose Earthquakes)
- AlanAvi (FC Dallas)
- K1John (St. Louis City FC)
- RastaArtur (New England Revolution)
- RedLac (Toronto FC)
AlanAvi has previously participated in the eMLS Cup, finishing fourth place in the first Cup in 2018. KingCJ0 was the runner-up in 2022, losing to Paulo Neto. Lamps is a player to watch, having finished fourth place in 2022 and third place in 2023. Loux11 had a fourth-place finish in the 2023 Cup.
What is on the line for the 14 participants is that the $50,000 cash prize pool will be split among the players. The last two gamers standing will receive direct bids for the EA FC Pro World Championship in the summer.
