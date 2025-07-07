How to Win the Heisman Trophy: College Football 26 Road to Glory Guide
Road to Glory is back in EA Sports College Football 26 and it is deeper that it has ever been before.
The updated game mode now has a high school and college portion of Road to Glory. We have already taken a look at the high school part of the mode and how to become a five-star recruit, attracting the attention of top schools in the country.
Once the player gets past high school and enters college, how can they go from freshman unknown to Heisman Trophy winner? Here's the full guide on how to navigate through Road to Glory in college.
Intro to College Life in Road to Glory
Players will begin their college careers by speaking with their offensive or defensive coordinator to discuss how to navigate through the week. There are five components to each week, where seven energy points have to be spent on them through the Weekly Agenda. Each section is vital to performance on and off the field, as it can have both positive and negative effects.
- Academics (points can be used to study to ensure player is making passing grade)
- Leadership (how involved is the player with the team and stepping up in practice, film, etc.)
- Health (how healthy is the player and what risk do they face with injury in games)
- Training (how much more experience points can they gain during practice workouts)
- Brand (how many followers does the player have and how much engagement do they have)
Of the five items on the weekly agenda, health is considered the most important. The more hits the player takes during the game as part of the wear and tear system, the more likley they are to get injuried. Make sure to put plenty of points on Healthy to help the player survive through the season.
Keep an eye out for Academic. Many gamers would like to forget about it since it doesn't seem important when trying to get into the NFL. The thing to watch out for is if the player falls under the 2.0 GPA, he can be ruled academically ineligible and won't be able to play again until he can get his grade up. It is crucial not to ignore academics, much like real life.
The other important meter is XP or experience points. It can be a grind to get through the next three to four years in college, trying to elevate the player to a high rating, and practice is the best way to achieve that. It's in the best interest to complete the training part as quickly as possible to either earn the starting job faster or create a large lead in the starting role over the backup.
One of the new features in Road to Glory is the update to the Coach section of the Weekly Agenda. Coach Trust is where gamers can see how many more Coach Trust points they need to become the starter or how much more they need to increase so that the backup misses them. There are rewards to earning a coach's trust, including being able to call more plays, make audibles at the line, and change protections. Those have to be earned in practice and on the field.
Coach Happiness is new, where on- and off-field decisions will determine how the coach feels about the player. Bad choices can lead to a coach being so unhappy that the player gets benched or worse, might have to transfer because they can never recover. Every decision has a positive and negative effect on the player and how the coach likes them.
Throughout the season, the Road to Glory player will earn skill points that can be used to upgrade their ratings and statistics. Each rating will cost a different number of points, depending on how important that attribute is to the player's archetype and how low the player's rating is. An example is a Pure Runner QB could have a 78 Accuracy rating and be able to use four skill points to upgrade their Accuracy by one rating, but a 73 Power rating would take 10 skill points to increase that rating by one.
Events/Practices/Games' Effect on College Season
The player will have moments throughout the season that can either have a positive or negative effect on the week. Moments like the starting quarterback inviting the player out to see a movie will cost one energy point if he goes. Saying yes to something like this could help boost the leadership meter. However, saying no to a sorority girl asking the player out to a party could damage his reputation.
There will be an academic adviser who will check in on the player throughout the season. She will ensure that the player knows their grades on exams and whether they are academically eligible to play or if they are safe with the current marks they have. One way to make life easier in school is that if a player has a 3.7 or higher GPA in each of the first three years of college, they can graduate early.
Practices in the mode will feature different drills that players can run. For example, a quarterback will have drills focused on scrambling to a specific spot on the field to throw, an option drill, and throwing passes from the pocket. It's essential to get golds as often as possible to earn the coach's trust and experience points.
During games, a grading system will be displayed at the top left of the screen, showing the player's progress throughout the game. The higher the grade, the better the chance of keeping the starting job and staying on the field. As and Bs are good to have, but anything below a C could have an impact on Coach Trust and Happiness, potentially leading to a warm spot on the bench.
Decisions to Make at the End of the Season
At the end of each season, the player will have the option to enter the transfer portal. The player will be able to see all the possibilities for the teams that would be interested in seeing him join the program. Those with the green bar mean they are highly interested. The summary for each team in the transfer portal will show gamers the following information:
- Projected Role (shows whether the player would be a starter or a backup)
- Interest Level (green bar means high interest, yellow bar means moderate interest, and red bar means little to no interest)
- School Fit (a letter grade shows, based on the type of player that has been created, whether he would be a good fit for their scheme)
- NIL Opportunities (from low to high, what kind of NIL packages can a player get)
- Depth Chart (who would the player be going up against at his position)
Once a player gets to their junior year, they can have another option to declare for the NFL Draft. At that point, if the player wants to go to the NFL, gamers can save the player and import it into Madden 26's Superstar Mode to continue playing his career. The final overall rating can determine whether the player will be a number-one pick or land elsewhere in the draft.
Esports Impact
The most significant challenge gamers will face is deciding where to allocate their energy points. As long as they make enough time to study and stay healthy while utilizing the practices to gain more XP, that's the best way to maintain high performance and win the Heisman Trophy.
