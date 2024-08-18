A Beginner's Guide To Madden 25
Madden 25 is the newest entry in the long running sports franchise and has just released. With Madden evolving over the years and becoming a bit more involved than it used to be, there is a higher skill ceiling than there used to be.
None of the mechanics are overly difficult to master, but they can take a bit of time to get used to. These tips are focused on gameplay things. Stuff that you can do while in an actual game of football, not while in the menus during the offseason or anything like that.
5 tips for improving your Madden gameplay:
1. Use coverage shells/custom stems
2. Mix up your play calling and set up big plays
3. User a linebacker not a lineman
4. RPOs can be extremely powerful
5. Use pre-snap adjustments
1. Use coverage shells/custom stems
Coverage shells and custom stems are new systems introduced in College Football 25 that have made their way over to Madden 25 as well. Let's start by talking about coverage shells.
Coverage shells are accessed in the pre-play menu while selecting your play. Not every defensive formation allows for them, but if you're in one that does allow them, at the bottom of play selection menu, it'll say "Coverage Shell" and it starts on "Default." Flicking the right stick left or right will allow you to change your coverage shell.
A coverage shell is you showing a different defense than you're actually running. For example, if you're selecting a cover 2 play, you can set your coverage shell to cover 0, so you're defense will line up as if you're running man coverage, but obviously you know you're running cover 2.
This is a great opportunity to confuse the offense and create turnovers or incomplete passes.
Custom stems allow you customize a receiver's route on offense to achieve specific depths. For example, you can take a 10 yard curl route and turn it into a 5 yard curl or a 15 yard curl.
This is particularly useful if you expect there to be a specific spot on the field with a gap in the coverage or on key third downs where you want a good come back route, but need it to be a specific yardage.
Coverage stems are accessed in the pre-snap menu after you've already selected your play.
2. Mix up your play calling and set up big plays
In real football, offenses like using one specific thing to set up another specific thing. This can mean using the run to setup the play action pass for a deep shot down field or passing the ball efficiently to get some defenders out of the box so the run game will work better.
Doing things like this can be just as effective in Madden as they can be in real football. Technically speaking, there are plays you can call that cheese the AI and can basically never fail, if you want to do that then just find one of those plays, but if you're actually trying to play the game as if it's real football, mixing up plays with a purpose is the way to go.
3. User a linebacker not a lineman
This is one of the most important things you can possibly do to improve your defensive gameplay. It's way easier to sit on a defensive lineman and try rushing the quarterback, but the most effective way to stop an offense in Madden is by usering a linebacker.
Passing is the most effective way of moving the football for the majority of NFL teams. This means the most effective way of stopping them is going to be by minimizing the effectiveness of their passing game.
The most effective routes for WRs to run in madden are drag routes or slants that run across the middle of the field. Usering a linebacker allows you to effectively take away one of these drags or slants which can be the difference between an offensive play working or not working.
It's best to let the AI rush the QB and try to pick up a route across the middle of the field.
4. RPOs can be extremely powerful
RPO stands for "run pass option" and are plays where the quarterback reads a specific defender, usually an outside linebacker or a defensive end, and decides to either hand the ball off to the running back or keep it and throw a pass.
These plays can be either the best play possible or the worst thing possible. It requires you to be smart and make the right read and it can take some time to get used to where you're supposed to hold the button down or let it go.
If the right read is made, these plays can be devastating against opposing defenses. They can also be great go to plays on 3rd and short situations if you can take advantage of an RPO containing a quick slant and an inside zone.
5. Use pre-snap adjustments
Pre-snap adjustments are the menus accessible by pressing X/Square, R3 or Y/Triangle after you've selected your play and are about to snap it or waiting for the offense to snap the ball.
These menus contain things such as audibles, hot routes, or personnel adjustments. Let's take a look at each one.
An audible is changing your play to an entirely new one. It can be useful if you line up before the play and realize you don't like what you see from the other team.
Hot routes are a mechanic you can use to change a specific WR's route to a new one based on where he's lined up. This can be useful if you think there will be a gap in a specific part of the defense's coverage, but didn't select a play the initial play you selected before seeing how they were lined up doesn't have a route that goes there.
Personnel adjustments is a more broad term that refers to a variety of options you have access to. This is most notable on defense. With these personnel adjustments you can choose to predict a pass or sell out for the run. You can shade your coverage outside, underneath or over the top.
Making smart personnel adjustments before the ball is snapped can help put your defenders in a better position to stop the play you think the offense is going to run.