Top 10 DBs in Madden 25
Football is a brutal sport and the NFL is a tough league to play in. Over the years, the sport has gradually gotten more and more offensively favored. In a league where offenses are pushing for more and more control through the air, elite pass defenders become a premium. If you can stop the passing game, you can basically guarantee a win against most teams in Madden 25.
Doing a breakdown of a position group that generally doesn't have a ton of statistics, since most of what they do is not tracked, can be kind of hard. You can look at interceptions, pass break-ups and things like that but those numbers aren't generally going to be that high because the opportunity for them doesn't come up every single play.
Usually, when a DB does their job well, they don't get targeted and as such don't get the opportunity to record one of those stats. Those stats do matter and will be brought up, but there is also a level of nuance to discussing how good a defensive back is.
Why is Justin Simmons Not in Madden 25?
Justin Simmons has been one of the best players in the league for a while now. He even ranked at 57 on the NFL's official list of Top 100 Players of 2024, but being a free agent who remained unsigned for so long, he isn't even in Madden 25, at the time of writing this article.
He just recently signed a 1-year, $8 million deal with the Falcons, so he may be added soon in a future update.
Related Article: Madden 25 Team Ratings
With Madden 25 out now, we finally know who EA considers the defensive backs in the NFL.
Top 10 DBs in Madden 25:
1. Jessie Bates III, FS, 97 Overall
2. Sauce Gardner, CB, 97 Overall
3. Jalen Ramsey, CB, 96 Overall
4. Patrick Surtain II, CB, 95 Overall
5. Antoine Winfield Jr, FS, 94 Overall
6. Jaire Alexander, CB, 93 Overall
7. MInkah Fitzpatrick, FS, 93 Overall
8. L'Jarius Sneed, CB, 92 Overall
9. Charvarius Ward, CB, 91 Overall
10. Derwin James Jr, SS, 91 Overall
1. Jessie Bates III, FS, Atlanta Falcons | 97 Overall
The Atlanta Falcons were not a very good football team last year, but Jessie Bates III had a good season. He recorded 89 solo tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 6 interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. The 6 interceptions, specifically, stand out as third in the league.
As mentioned, elite pass defenders are a premium, and Bates III is definitely one of the best.
2. Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets | 97 Overall
This is the first spot on the list where the aforementioned nuance comes into play. In terms of the major defensive back statistics, Sauce Gardner had a horrible 2023 season. He only had 41 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 0 interceptions, to go along with 12 pass breakups. Excluding the pass breakups, none of the other 3 crack the top 100 with the tackles and picks not even cracking the top 150, according to ESPN.
With all that being said, Sauce Gardner is easily the best corner in the league and a top 3 defensive back and nobody is really going to question that.
3. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins | 96 Overall
A top 5 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Jalen Ramsey has had a great NFL career. He hasn't really accomplished much as a result of playing for the Jaguars and Dolphins, but individually he has been exceptional.
Much like Sauce Gardner and some other guys on this list, his stats from last season don't jump off the page, but he's still a great player.
4. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos | 95 Overall
Patrick Surtain II had an incredible career at Alabama which earned him a spot as a top 10 pick in 2021, where he was selected 9th overall by the Denver Broncos. He's one of the most elite corners in the league and is going to make a lot of money very soon as his rookie contract comes to an end soon.
5. Antoine Winfield Jr, FS, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 94 Overall
Antoine Winfield Jr has been prolific at safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was selected in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL draft and may be the steal of that draft. In 2023, he recorded 76 solo tackles, 6 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions, and 12 pass breakups. All of those rank in the top 30.
6. Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers | 93 Overall
Another player who won't jump off the page when looking at his 2023 stats, Jaire Alexander didn't have a single interception in the 2023 season, but did have one in the postseason. He was a first round pick by the Packers in 2018 and has certainly been worth the selection. He's one of the few elite corners in the league.
7. Minkah Fitzpatrick, FS, Pittsburgh Steelers | 93 Overall
A top 15 pick by the Dolphins in 2018, Minkah Fitzpatrick finds himself playing for a different team now in the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been a phenomenal player for them, though you wouldn't know that if you just relied on looking at stats from last year.
8. L'Jarius Sneed, CB, Tennessee Titans | 92 Overall
L'Jarius Sneed had a great time with the Kansas City Chiefs where he was one of the most valuable 4th round draft selections in a while. He now finds himself on the Tennessee Titans. He's been in the league since 2020 and has been a great player. He ranked top 10 in pass breakups last year with 14.
9. Charvarius Ward, CB, San Francisco 49ers | 91 Overall
Charvarius Ward has proved to be a diamond in the rough. The corner from Middle Tennessee went undrafted before signing with the Dallas Cowboys the day after the draft. He was eventually traded for the 49ers and has turned into one of the league's top corners.
In 2023, he recorded 5 interceptions and led the league with 23 pass deflections.
10. Derwin James Jr, SS, Los Angeles Chargers | 91 Overall
The only strong safety who makes the list, another guy from the 2018 NFL draft, Derwin James Jr has become one of the best safeties in the league. He's another player on this list who doesn't jump off the page in terms of stats in 2023, but he is a prolific tackler.
He tallied up 86 solo tackles last season which is tied for 10th. He also had 1 pick and 7 pass deflections.