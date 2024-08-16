Esports illustrated

Top 10 DBs in Madden 25

The modern game of football is all about passing. Offenses are working with some of the most prolific passing attacks the game has ever seen. This means good defensive backs who can limit the effectiveness of those passes are at all-time premium.

Sep 10, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts to a turnover in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Football is a brutal sport and the NFL is a tough league to play in. Over the years, the sport has gradually gotten more and more offensively favored. In a league where offenses are pushing for more and more control through the air, elite pass defenders become a premium. If you can stop the passing game, you can basically guarantee a win against most teams in Madden 25.

Doing a breakdown of a position group that generally doesn't have a ton of statistics, since most of what they do is not tracked, can be kind of hard. You can look at interceptions, pass break-ups and things like that but those numbers aren't generally going to be that high because the opportunity for them doesn't come up every single play.

Usually, when a DB does their job well, they don't get targeted and as such don't get the opportunity to record one of those stats. Those stats do matter and will be brought up, but there is also a level of nuance to discussing how good a defensive back is.

Why is Justin Simmons Not in Madden 25?

Justin Simmons has been one of the best players in the league for a while now. He even ranked at 57 on the NFL's official list of Top 100 Players of 2024, but being a free agent who remained unsigned for so long, he isn't even in Madden 25, at the time of writing this article.

He just recently signed a 1-year, $8 million deal with the Falcons, so he may be added soon in a future update.

With Madden 25 out now, we finally know who EA considers the defensive backs in the NFL.

Top 10 DBs in Madden 25:

1. Jessie Bates III, FS, 97 Overall
2. Sauce Gardner, CB, 97 Overall
3. Jalen Ramsey, CB, 96 Overall
4. Patrick Surtain II, CB, 95 Overall
5. Antoine Winfield Jr, FS, 94 Overall
6. Jaire Alexander, CB, 93 Overall
7. MInkah Fitzpatrick, FS, 93 Overall
8. L'Jarius Sneed, CB, 92 Overall
9. Charvarius Ward, CB, 91 Overall
10. Derwin James Jr, SS, 91 Overall

1. Jessie Bates III, FS, Atlanta Falcons | 97 Overall

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jessie Bates III runs after getting an interception in an NFL game.
Dec 24, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) runs after intercepting a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons were not a very good football team last year, but Jessie Bates III had a good season. He recorded 89 solo tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 6 interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. The 6 interceptions, specifically, stand out as third in the league.

As mentioned, elite pass defenders are a premium, and Bates III is definitely one of the best.

2. Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets | 97 Overall

New York Jets defensive back Sauce Gardner gets ready for a game against the Cleveland Browns.
Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

This is the first spot on the list where the aforementioned nuance comes into play. In terms of the major defensive back statistics, Sauce Gardner had a horrible 2023 season. He only had 41 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 0 interceptions, to go along with 12 pass breakups. Excluding the pass breakups, none of the other 3 crack the top 100 with the tackles and picks not even cracking the top 150, according to ESPN.

With all that being said, Sauce Gardner is easily the best corner in the league and a top 3 defensive back and nobody is really going to question that.

3. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins | 96 Overall

Miami Dolphins defensive back Jalen Ramsey watches practice.
Jul 28, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) looks on during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A top 5 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Jalen Ramsey has had a great NFL career. He hasn't really accomplished much as a result of playing for the Jaguars and Dolphins, but individually he has been exceptional.

Much like Sauce Gardner and some other guys on this list, his stats from last season don't jump off the page, but he's still a great player.

4. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos | 95 Overall

Denver Broncos defensive back Patrick Surtain II while he was in college.
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Surtain II had an incredible career at Alabama which earned him a spot as a top 10 pick in 2021, where he was selected 9th overall by the Denver Broncos. He's one of the most elite corners in the league and is going to make a lot of money very soon as his rookie contract comes to an end soon.

5. Antoine Winfield Jr, FS, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 94 Overall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Antione Winfield Jr on the field during the 2024 NFL Wild Card game against the Eagles.
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) reacts on the field during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Antoine Winfield Jr has been prolific at safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was selected in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL draft and may be the steal of that draft. In 2023, he recorded 76 solo tackles, 6 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions, and 12 pass breakups. All of those rank in the top 30.

6. Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers | 93 Overall

Green Bay Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander runs in practice.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs through a drill during the 11th practice of training camp on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another player who won't jump off the page when looking at his 2023 stats, Jaire Alexander didn't have a single interception in the 2023 season, but did have one in the postseason. He was a first round pick by the Packers in 2018 and has certainly been worth the selection. He's one of the few elite corners in the league.

7. Minkah Fitzpatrick, FS, Pittsburgh Steelers | 93 Overall

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick runs onto the field for a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Oct 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) reacts during player introductions against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium. Jacksonville won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A top 15 pick by the Dolphins in 2018, Minkah Fitzpatrick finds himself playing for a different team now in the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been a phenomenal player for them, though you wouldn't know that if you just relied on looking at stats from last year.

8. L'Jarius Sneed, CB, Tennessee Titans | 92 Overall

Tennessee Titans defensive back L'Jarius Sneed on the practice field.
Tennessee Titans corner back L'Jarius Sneed (38) heads off the field after practice on the first day of training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, July 24, 2024. / Denny Simmons/The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

L'Jarius Sneed had a great time with the Kansas City Chiefs where he was one of the most valuable 4th round draft selections in a while. He now finds himself on the Tennessee Titans. He's been in the league since 2020 and has been a great player. He ranked top 10 in pass breakups last year with 14.

9. Charvarius Ward, CB, San Francisco 49ers | 91 Overall

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Charvarius Ward runs with the football after making an interception against the Cardinals.
Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) runs the ball after an interception against Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Charvarius Ward has proved to be a diamond in the rough. The corner from Middle Tennessee went undrafted before signing with the Dallas Cowboys the day after the draft. He was eventually traded for the 49ers and has turned into one of the league's top corners.

In 2023, he recorded 5 interceptions and led the league with 23 pass deflections.

10. Derwin James Jr, SS, Los Angeles Chargers | 91 Overall

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James Jr speaking to the media after practice.
Jul 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) speaks to the media after the first day of training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The only strong safety who makes the list, another guy from the 2018 NFL draft, Derwin James Jr has become one of the best safeties in the league. He's another player on this list who doesn't jump off the page in terms of stats in 2023, but he is a prolific tackler.

He tallied up 86 solo tackles last season which is tied for 10th. He also had 1 pick and 7 pass deflections.

