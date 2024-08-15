Franchise Tips You Must Know in Madden 25
Madden 25 is officially here and that means it's time to lead your favorite NFL franchises to what they probably won't actually achieve in real life! Being an NFL general manager/head coach isn't easy. You're going to have to manage and negotiate player contracts, trade talks, orchestrate player scouting and draft night, and of course actually play the football games because that's probably why you bought the game.
5 Tips To Playing Franchise in Madden 25:
1. Do ALL training camp drills
Before every season in a Madden franchise, you'll have the opportunity to do a variety of training camp drills for different position groups. Performing tasks in these drills awards points and you need to score a certain number of points to reach bronze, silver, or gold in the challenges.
You want to score as many points as possible because you need at least silver to get a skill point for the players of that position group. If you reach gold, you get a chance to earn a development trait upgrade. This is a small and unlikely chance, but it's better to have a low chance than no chance.
These development trait upgrades can allow you to take a normal player to a star, a star to a superstar, and a superstar to an X factor.
2. Plan on which players to keep in advance
The most important part of running a franchise is being a good general manager. Obviously, you're trying to win on the field, but how you perform off the field will play a massive role in determining how hard it is to win on the field.
Good general managers are proactive and plan in advance. As you progress through a season, try to stay aware of which players are going to be wanting extensions soon or going straight into free agency soon. You'll need to weigh the pros and cons of keeping each player, the financial burden, etc. and need to determine which players you intend on keeping and who you're willing to walk.
Thinking about these things in advance throughout the season will make the final definitive decision at the end of the year easier.
3. Be aware of when contracts expire
This one goes right along with the previous tip. Always be aware of when key players' contracts are expiring. This may not be that difficult to do in the beginning when you're dealing with actual real-life contracts, but as you get deeper and deeper into your franchise, you're going to be dealing with more and more fake contracts.
Always be sure to stay on top of these things and know when each player's contract is going to expire. Knowing when each player is going to become a potential problem is a crucial step towards creating a plan for those players.
4. Draft well
This is an obvious but crucial one. Good teams draft well and are good primarily because of the players they drafted. Bad teams draft poorly and suck because they waste draft capital on players who don't produce at an NFL level.
In the beginning, you'll be dealing with the results of your team's actual real-life drafting abilities (for better or for worse), but as the years go on inside your franchise, it'll be all players you've taken. Be smart and try to strike a balance between drafting raw talent with the best player available approach and addressing team needs.
5. Negotiate good contracts
Unlike in CFB 25, in Madden, you've got a strict salary cap you need to manage. Players want to make the most amount of money possible and players are getting more and more expensive with each passing season.
Don't get blinded by your favorite players or anything like that. Negotiate good, smart contracts that allow the team to do other things it needs to with its allotted salary space.