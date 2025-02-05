Esports illustrated

Madden 25 Comes To Game Pass Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend — Upcoming Games

Microsoft's game subscription service receives another update to its lineup in February.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) escapes a tackle attempt by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023. Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Xbox Game Pass has been a big hit for Microsoft since it launched a few years ago. As most are aware, the subscription service is required to play the vast majority of Xbox games online and, in addition to that, comes with access to playing hundreds of games.

One key element of Game Pass that has allowed it to maintain some degree of relevance and worth is how Microsoft gives it fairly often updates that include new titles to play and new day one launches. This helps Game Pass feel more like a service worth keeping in the long term rather than something to grab here and there for a month or two for a specific title.

When Will Madden 25 Be Available In Xbox Game Pass?

With Super Bowl weekend on the way, and the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the Lombardi trophy, EA and Microsoft are adding Madden 25 to Game Pass on Thursday, February 6. This will give players some time to play the game over the weekend and simulate their own Super Bowl before the real one takes place.

What Other Titles Are Coming To Game Pass In February?

Madden isn't the only game coming to Game Pass in February. Microsoft has announced plenty of other titles coming to the service this month.

Game Title

Date Coming To Game Pass

Platforms

Type Of Game Pass Needed

Far Cry: New Dawn

February 4

Cloud, Console, PC

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Another Crab's Treasure

February 5

Console

Game Pass Standard

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

February 5

Console

Game Pass Standard

Starfield

February 5

Console

Game Pass Standard

Kingdom Two Crowns

February 13

Cloud, Console

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard

Avowed

February 18 (Day 1 Release)

Cloud, Console, PC

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

What Games Are Leaving Game Pass Soon?

Unfortunately, games don't stay in Game Pass forever. As new ones join the service old ones leave. As per the official Xbox news blog Xbox Wire, here are the titles leaving Game Pass on February 15:

  • A Little to the Left (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Bloodstained Ritual of the Night (Console, Cloud, and PC)
  • EA Sports UFC 3 (Console) EA Play
  • Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Merge and Blade (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC)

It's worth noting that players get up to 20% of games in Game Pass when purchasing them. So if you're at all interested in playing any of these titles, now is the time to try them and decide if you want to buy them or not while you've got the 20% discount.

