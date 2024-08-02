The Best Quarterbacks in Madden 25
EA has revealed the ratings for all the shot callers in Madden 25. With quarterback being the most important position in the modern football landscape, it's important to know which teams have the best QBs for when you make your own dynasty; whether it be to know who to play as or who to be afraid of when playing other teams.
The Madden 25 quarterback ratings are kind of weird.
Related Articles: Madden 25 Top 10 Tight Ends
Top 10 Quarterbacks in Madden 25:
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 99 Overall
2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens, 98 Overall
3. Joe Burrow, Bengals, 93 Overall
4. Josh Allen, Bills, 92 Overall
5. Dak Prescott, Cowboys, 90 Overall
6. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, 88 Overall
7. Justin Herbert, Chargers, 87 Overall
8. Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 86 Overall
9. Brock Purdy, 49ers, 85 Overall
10. Kirk Cousins, Falcons, 84 Overall
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, 99 Overall
There isn't really much to write about this one. These ratings get kind of weird but Mahomes' rating isn't one of them. He's the best player on the planet whether we like it or not, and there's nobody in the league who deserves to be in the 99 club more than Patrick Mahomes. He had a pretty good season last year, too.
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, 98 Overall
Alright, this is where it starts getting strange. Lamar Jackson being a 98 is not in-of-itself weird or bad. What is weird is him being 5 overalls better than Joe Burrow and 6 overalls better than Josh Allen.
Jackson in 2023: 3,678 yards, 24 TDs, 7 INTs
Burrow had worse stats but he also played in 8 less games last year. Josh Allen had more yards, more TDs, and a higher QBR. While he did have over twice the interceptions, the Bills also rely on the pass more and threw it over 100 more times than the Ravens did so more interceptions is to be expected.
This isn't an issue of Lamar Jackson being rated too highly, a 98 is certianly fair, but if Lamar Jackson is a 98 than Joe Burrow and Josh Allen should be around 95 to 97s.
3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, 93 Overall
As mentioned above, Joe Burrow had a shortened year in 2023. His numbers were solid relative to the amount of games he played in. If Lamar Jackson is a 98, Joe Burrow should be a bit higher than a 93.
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, 92 Overall
Virtually every era of NFL football has the "trust your arm and your receiver and just chuck it up there" quarterback. Josh Allen is this eras version of that quarterback. He puts up really good numbers but also has a habit of playing hero ball and turning it over more than he needs to. As mentioned above, if Lamar Jackson is a 98 and that's what we're going off, Josh Allen should probably be a 95 instead of a 92.
5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, 90 Overall
Here's another spot where the ratings are once again questionable. Dak Prescott had a great year in 2023 and is certainly worthy of a 90 overall rating. However, 2 full ratings above a guy with more yards then him and nearly the same amount of TDs is a bit odd. Tua did have 5 more picks than Dak, but is 5 picks really 2 full overall points?
6. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins, 88 Overall
Tua's stat line in 2023 was 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 picks with a 60.8 QBR. Overall, it was a good year for Tua and a year that ended in immense disappointment for the Dolphins. These ratings are all over the place in terms of how they relate to each other. Tua being an 88 isn't terrible, but if Dak Prescott is a 90 then Tua should probably also be a 90.
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, 87 Overall
Justin Herbert is the player on this list that is most difficult to judge. It can be difficult to gauge the individual skill of a player, especially a quarterback, because you have to take into account the rest of his teammates. A QB can only do so much with the OL, run game, and WRs/TEs they are given.
The Chargers are not a very good team but if you want Justin Herbert play it's clear that he's a good player. An 87 overall is a fair judgement for him.
8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, 86 Overall
The next two on this list are also difficult to judge due to the same reasons as Herbert but the opposite effect. If you give a player a top 5 OL, a good run game, 2 elite WRs, and a top 10 defense, surely that player will put up good numbers. How much of Jalen Hurts' success is him and how much of it is just a product of being on a good team is hard to tell. For that reason, an 86 feels fair.
9. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers, 85 Overall
Take everything in the Jalen Hurts section and place it here as well. It's hard to hate Brock Purdy because he's such a good person, but in terms of football it's hard to imagine any not complete and utter garbage quarterback playing bad in his situation. Once again, how much of what Brock Purdy does is Brock Purdy and how much of it is him just being on a super team?
For that reason, an 85 feels fair but him and Jalen Hurts are almost completely interchangeable.
10. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons, 84 Overall
Kirk Cousins has an immense amount of swag and got paid a boat load of money this offseason. Good for him. He only played in 8 games last year and had good numbers before he got hurt. His agent is a 99 easily, but 84 feels fair for him.
Although, with how highly rated some of these guys are, you could probably argue Kirk Cousins could be bumped up to an 86 or 87 to better match how high everyone else is.