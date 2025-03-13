Full Madden 25 Team of the Year, All Players and Honorable Mentions
All the votes have been tallied and Madden 25 can finally reveal the full list of their Team of the Year.
ESPN revealed the first part of the list last week and concluded with the second part on Thursday after the community voted on the best players in Madden 25 in February. Players will be able to play Madden Ultimate Team and obtain these players through packs, set competitions, token exchanges and challenges.
Here is the full list of players included on the Team of the Year roster:
Madden 25 Team of the Year Offense
- Lamar Jackson, QB (97 overall)
- Jahmyr Gibbs, HB (97 overall)
- Kyle Juszczyk, FB (97 overall)
- Justin Jefferson, WR (97 overall)
- A.J. Brown, WR (97 overall)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR (97 overall)
- Brock Bowers, TE (97 overall)
- Jordan Mailata, LT (97 overall)
- Landon Dickerson, LG (97 overall)
- Creed Humphrey, C (97 overall)
- Chris Lindstrom, RG (97 overall)
- Penei Sewell, RT (97 overall)
Madden 25 Team of the Year Defense
- Micah Parson, LE (97 overall)
- Chris Jones, DT (97 overall)
- Dexter Lawrence II, DT (97 overall)
- Will Anderson Jr., RE (97 overall)
- Zack Baun, LOLB (97 overall)
- Bobby Wagner, MLB (97 overall)
- Fred Warner, MLB (97 overall)
- Khalil Mack, ROLB (97 overall)
- Patrick Surtain II, CB (97 overall)
- Christian Gonzalez, CB (97 overall)
- Byron Murphy Jr., CB (97 overall)
- Xavier McKinney, FS (97 overall)
- Kyle Hamilton, SS (97 overall)
Related Articles: Early Look at EA Sports College Football 26 Cover Deluxe Edition
Madden 25 Team of the Year Special Teams
- Chris Boswell, K (97 overall)
- AJ Cole, P (97 overall)
- Alvin Kamara, HB (97 overall)
- KaVontae Turpin, WR (97 overall)
- Chop Robinson, LOLB (97 overall)
Madden 25 Team of the Year Honorable Mentions
- Michael Burton, FB (95 overall)
- Puka Nacua, WR (95 overall)
- Tyler Linderbaum, C (95 overall)
- Nick Herbig, ROLB (95 overall)
- Garrett Williams, CB (95 overall)
Madden 25 Most Valuable Virtual Players (Limited Edition)
- Saquon Barkley, HB (98 overall)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR (98 overall)
- Von Miller, LE (98 overall)
- Myles Garrett, RE (98 overall)
- T.J. Watt, LOLB (97 overall)
- Cooper DeJean, CB (98 overall)
- Brandon Aubrey, K (98 overall)
Esports Impact
Ultimate Team tournaments will have these players available for gamers of Madden 25 to play. This is one of the last major additions to the game before the focus shifts to Madden 26 in August. For any players on Madden 25 looking to get an edge on the competition and win their tournaments, obtaining these players would go a long way in picking up wins.
Related Articles: How to Compete in MLB The Show 25 PlayStation Tournaments