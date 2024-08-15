Madden 25 Team Ratings
Madden 25 has arrived for players with early access. Players without early access will still have to wait a few more days to play the new title. There is no better time to check what your favorite team lands at or who the best teams in the new game are.
The ratings for each team is determined by taking a look at the combined ratings of all their players as well as the team's accomplishments (or lack thereof) the previous season. There are, of course, 32 teams in Madden 25 and, as you'd expect, there is a fairly sizeable gap between the best teams and the worst teams.
Best Team
The best team in Madden 25 is the Kansas City Chiefs with a 92 overall. This should come as no surprise to anyone who has been following the NFL for the last few years. As the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions and the only team with Patrick Mahomes, it was a no brainer that the Chiefs were going to be the highest rated team in the game.
Worst Team
The worst team in Madden 25 is the Arizona Cardinals with a 72 overall. The Cardinals went 4-13 last season which was tied with 3 other teams for the 2nd worst record in the league. Interestingly, the Panthers had the worst record at 2-15 but are
Every NFL Team Rating in Madden 25
Disclaimer: Teams with the same overall are placed in no particular order and are interchangeable with any other team that has the same overall as them.
1. Kansas City Chiefs, 92
2, San Francisco 49ers, 92
3. Baltimore Ravens, 91
4. Miami Dolphins, 89
5. Detroit Lions, 88
6. Dallas Cowboys, 88
7. Cleveland Browns, 87
8. Cincinnati Bengals, 87
9. Philadelphia Eagles, 87
10. Houston Texans, 86
11. New York Jets, 86
13. Buffalo Bills, 85
14. Pittsburgh Steelers, 85
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 84
16. Atlanta Falcons, 84
17. New Orleans Saints, 83
18. Minnesota Vikings, 83
19. Los Angeles Rams, 82
20. Jacksonville Jaguars, 82
21. Indianapolis Colts, 82
22. Los Angeles Chargers, 82
23. Chicago Bears, 81
24. Las Vegas Raiders, 81
25. Tennessee Titans, 80
26. Seattle Seahawks, 80
27. New England Patriots, 80
28. Denver Broncos, 79
29. Carolina Panthers, 79
30. Washington Commanders, 78
31. Arizona Cardinals, 76
32. New York Giants, 75
Takeaways
Most of the ratings are somewhat reasonable. The Chiefs and 49ers being tied at the top makes perfect sense. A team like the Steelers with an incredible defense but suspect offense being in the middle of the pack makes perfect sense. There are some baffling decisions, however.
The 2023 New York Giants went 6-11 with a revolving door at QB and the worst OL in the league due to injuries. They were also only 3 field goals away from going 9-8 and making the playoffs. There is just no argument whatsoever in any capacity at all that they are the worst team in the league. That is factually wrong.
The Patriots went 4-13 last year, the Seahawks went 9-8 and they have the same overall. Some of the ratings just make zero sense whatsoever. Yes it takes the draft and offseason acquisitions into account as well, but that isn't enough to make some of these ratings fair or even remotely justifiable.