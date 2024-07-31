Madden 25 Top 10 Running Backs
Along with actual real football, Madden 25 is just around the corner. EA has revealed the official ratings for all the running backs. With running backs having the potential to be one of the most crucial positions on an offense, depending on playstyle, it's important to know which teams are rocking the best ball carriers.
Top 10 Running Backs in Madden 25:
1. Christian McCaffrey, 99
2. Nick Chubb, 96
3. Derrick Henry, 94
4. Saquon Barkley, 92
5. Joe Mixon, 91
6. Travis Etienne Jr, 90
7. Josh Jacobs, 89
8. Aaron Jones, 88
9. Kenneth Walker III, 88
10. Isiah Pacheco, 87
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers | 99 Overall
Christian McCaffrey is easily the best back in the league. With 272 carries and over 1400 rushing yards to go alongside 67 receptions and over 500 receiving yards with a combined 21 touchdowns, CMC was far and away the best back in the league last year. He joins the 99 club and deserves to be there.
2. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns | 96 Overall
Chubb barely played last year and is currently still on the PUP list but when healthy he is an elite back and certainly deserving of a high rating. He has singlehandedly carried the entire Browns offense at times and they were certainly noticeably worse after he got hurt. If Chubb can stay healthy, he should surely have a nice bounce back season.
3. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens | 94 Overall
This is a particularly interesting part of the ratings. There was a time when Derrick Henry was looked at as the pinnacle of running backs and he singlehandedly made the Titans look like a competent offense at times. The time of Derrick Henry's reign has come to an end but he's still a really good running back and deserving of being the third highest rated. You could even make a relatively decent argument that he deserves to be number 2.
4. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles | 92 Overall
The player that made everyone realize that yes, professional sports is in fact, a business. The teams are businesses and the players are businesses. Both have to try and do what's best for them. The Giants not giving Saquon Barkley a boat load of money was the smart thing to do. Saquon Barkley signing with the team that offered him the most guaranteed money was the smart thing to do.
He's a great running back and a 92 rating is not unreasonable. An argument could be made he belongs more in the 90 or 91 range but 92 is still perfectly fine.
5. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans | 91 Overall
Mixon is coming off a 1,000 yard rushing season with a few hundred receiving yards. He's on a new team and is currently injured but he should continue to be a force as soon as he's back on the field and ready to play. A 91 rating is fair for him.
6. Travis Etienne Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars | 90 Overall
A draft pick that was somewhat mocked and criticized at the time, many people didn't think the Jaguars should take a running back when they took Travis Etienne Jr. You could certainly argue they still shouldn't have but at least he's developed into a good running back. He's a true three back with over 1,000 yards rushing and over almost 500 yards receiving.
A 90 overall is fair. You could probably argue based on stats he could be a 91 because his numbers are similar to Mixon's.
7. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers | 89 Overall
Another running back who has caused a lot of football-related controvery and speculation about how much running backs should be paid, Josh Jacobs comes in at number 7. He had a quality season last year 800 yards and 6 TDs but was certainly nowhere near elite. An 89 overall is fair.
8. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings | 88 Overall
Players going from one side of a rivalry to instantly on the other side of the rivalry is always interesting and fun to watch. Aaron Jones heads from Green Bay to Minnesota. Jones had a solid year in 2023, clocking in over 600 yards rushing in just 11 games but only had 2 scores. An 88 overall is fair.
9. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks | 88 Overall
What feels like one of the few running backs who did not jump ship to a new team this offseason, Kenneth Walker III had a quality 2023 campaign. With over 900 yards and 8 TDs on the ground and a couple hundred yards receiving, an 88 overall and 9th rated running back is fair.
10. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs | 87 Overall
Isiah Pacheco was tied in overall with Johnathon Taylor and the EA list defaults to alphabetical order on ties. That's why Pacheco makes this list. The guy who stands next to Patrick Mahomes is a good running back. He had over 900 yards rushing with 7 TDs. He only had a couple hundred receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns. He definitely belongs around the 9 to 12 spot in a list of running back rankings so an 87 and 10th is fair.