Madden 25 Top 10 WRs
Madden 25 is set to come out when it always does here in a few weeks. Leading up to the launch of the football franchise's newest entry, EA is releasing the ratings for different position groups each day. Today they released the WRs and safeties. In this article, we'll take a look at the top WRs and there are a decent amount of highly rated pass catchers in this upcoming title; including Tyreek Hill as a member of the ever prestigious 99 Club.
Top 10 WRs in Madden 25:
1. Tyreek Hill, 99
2. Justin Jefferson, 98
3. CeeDee Lamb, 96
4. A.J. Brown, 95
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, 95
6. Devante Adams, 94
7. Ja'Marr Chase, 93
8. Stefon Diggs, 92
9. Brandon Aiyuk, 91
10. Mike Evans, 91
1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins | 99 Overall
Coming off a season where he had 1,799 receiving yards and 13 TDs, Tyreek Hill definitely deserves to be the highest rated WR in Madden 25. With his very attractive and very useful 99 speed, he'll definitely be a trade target for anyone making a dynasty in the upcoming game. He also had the only touchdown the Dolphins managed to score in the postseason last year.
2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings | 98 Overall
Phenomenal pass catcher and griddy enthusiast, Justin Jefferson slots in as the second best wide out in Madden 25. He just barely missed out on the 99 club with a 98. With over 1,000 yards receiving in just 10 games, Justin Jefferson had a decent season last year. This 98 overall rating comes more from the player everyone knows he is, rather than his stats last season due to the injury.
3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys | 96 Overall
CeeDee Lamb had over 1,700 yards with 12 TDs and led the league in receptions with 135. He had a fantastic season last year and was one of the only Cowboys to actually show up a bit in the playoffs with over 100 yards receiving on 9 receptions in one of Dallas' most embarrassing playoff collapses. Although, he didn't have any touchdowns in that game.
4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles | 95 Overall
Another team with a pathetic and embarrassing collapse last year, the Eagles' 2023 collapse was one for the ages. It wouldn't really be fair to pin any of that blame on A.J. Brown, though. He played in all 17 regular season games but not the playoff game due to getting injured in the final regular season game against the Giants. He had 1,456 yards and 7 TDs on 106 receptions. It was a good year for Brown.
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions | 95 Overall
The Detroit Lions aren't terrible, which is weird. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a big reason why. The pass catcher had 1,515 yards with 10 TDs on 119 catches. He also had a very respectable postseason. Admittedly, it's weird A.J. Brown was listed above St. Brown on EA's ratings page. They both have the same overall and St. Brown had a better season.
6. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders | 94 Overall
1,144 receiving yards with 8 TDs on 103 catches. Davante Adams had a good season and is still a top wide out in the NFL. His 94 overall rating is definitely reasonable. Being the sixth highest rated WR in the entire game is also fair and reasonable.
7. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals | 93 Overall
The man that makes Joe Burrow look even better. Ja'Marr chase had 100 catches with 1,216 yards and 7 TDs last season. The Bengals did not have the season they were hoping for but Chase still looked great lining up outside.
8. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans | 92 Overall
Diggs honestly did not have a particularly special 2023 season. He did have over 100 receptions with 1100 yards and 8 TDs. It wasn't bad by any means; still well above average, but the Bills once again failed to get over the hump (Chiefs) in the playoffs and Diggs did not have a particularly impactful postseason. The Bills have sent him to the Texans and we'll see if C.J. Stroud can do what Josh Allen couldn't. A 92 overall feels fair.
9. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers | 91 Overall
With over 1300 yards on just 75 receptions, Aiyuk was a very explosive wide receiver for the 49ers in 2023. He didn't have any takeover games in the playoffs and only scored 1 TD but the 49ers love running the football so that's not too surprising. He had more yards on far fewer receptions than some of the guys above him. A 91 is certainly fair, but you could probably argue he deserved to be a 92 or 93.
10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 91 Overall
The king of 1000 yard seasons and consistency. Mike Evans has gone 10 straight seasons with over 1000 yards receiving. He's also played in at least 15 games in all but 1 season (13 games). Last year he had over 1,200 yards on 79 receptions and was tied for first with 13 TDs. It was a great season for Evans and a 91 is fair.