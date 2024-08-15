Madden 25 Ultimate Team Tips & Tricks
Players have grown to, mostly, love Madden's Ultimate Team mode over the years due to it's competitive nature and the core concept being great. You've got all these legendary players, past and present all performing at their peak levels, so put together the best team you possibly can and have at it.
It is worth mentioning, before diving into the tips to playing UT, there needs to be a massive disclaimer about how insanely pay to win MUT is. The Ultimate Team system is probably one of EA"s biggest money makers when combined between all their sports games. The mode is pay to win, there's no way around that. The best players tend to be the ones who are spending lots of real money on it.
Now that isn't to say it's impossible to win or have fun with Ultimate Team as a free-to-play player. It's most certainly possible, it's just going to be much harder for you than it will be for someone swiping mommy's credit card.
Here are 5 tips to playing Madden Ultimate Team:
1. Do the solo challenges
Solo challenges are going to be your bread and butter as a no money spend (NMS) player. These challenges are the easiest ways to get an influx of packs and guaranteed 80+ overall players. The vast majority of objectives (which we will discuss in more detail below in the other tips) can also be completed in these challenges.
Each challenge within a set of challenges will reward you with a certain number of stars for that specific set. As you earn stars within a set, you'll unlock rewards like gold, packs, or even upgrade tokens for specific players.
These challenges are going to be your most important focus when progressing your team as an NMS player.
2. Do your daily objectives
This tip is important for all players but especially so for more casual players who won't be investing significant time into playing the game. As the name implies, these challenges reset every single day. There are three of them and they're always all super easy and fast to do.
This is good because they give a decent amount of Field Pass XP relative to the amount of time they take to complete. If you don't have a ton of time to spend on playing the game each day, but still want to make some progress on your team so you can stay somewhat relevant, these daily objectives are your best bet.
3. Get program challenges online ASAP
Programs are a specific tagline that some players can belong to. For example, there are Legends players in MUT that are amazing players from the past who have reached legend status in the eyes of many fans. These specific programs will have challenges for you to complete.
These Program challenges usually require having 2+ players in your lineup that belong to that specific program. These challenges are a phenomenal way to get XP towards the Field Pass. In addition to the rewards from the solo challenges mentioned above, your other main source of gold, packs, and players is going to be the seasonal Field Pass.
Due to the Field Pass being as important as it is, NMS players will want to get these 2+ players for each Program as quickly as possible so they can start progressing these objectives while working on their solo challenges. If done correctly, you can have a relatively okay team by the time you finish all the solo stuff and play your first online game.
4. Sell players you won't use
Players are temporary. They will be getting replaced all the time. Rather than just simply letting players rot inside your binder doing literally nothing, you can elect to sell players you don't need on the auction house or quick sell them for small amount of gold or training.
Even if it doesn't seem worth it because most of your individual players aren't worth much, it will eventually add up over time and getting something for a player you'll never use again is better than getting nothing.
5. Play solo seasons
Madden 25's Ultimate Team brings with it a few new additions. The two most notable ones are Solo Seasons and The Gauntlet. An NMS player is more than likely going to want to avoid Champions and the Gauntlet mode for the vast majority of the game's year.
Once you feel you have a solid enough team, attempting to play Champions games could be worth doing, but in the beginning, you're going to want to avoid them and focus on H2H seasons or solo seasons. Solo season is a new mode that was initially shown off in CFB 25 released a few weeks ago.
If you're not confident in taking your team into matches against real players, you can compete for much of the same glory and rewards in solo seasons against AI opponents. This can be a great way to get some coins while getting used to how Madden and Ultimate Team works.